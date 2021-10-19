The 90% Project: Super Saturday super-successful with sweet incentives

The brave ones who came in to get their jab at K'aute Pasifika's drive-through clinic were rewarded with a packet of Mama's Donuts on Super Saturday. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Super Saturday was super-successful last weekend with 10,279 Covid vaccinations delivered in the Waikato in a day, the second-highest daily total. The motivation for many: keeping their job and sweet treats.

Especially the K'aute Pasifika drive-through vaccination clinic in Richmond St next to the FMG Stadium that was super-busy with cars lining up and people patiently sweating in their cars waiting for their vaccine.

Nevertheless, for many, it was worth it because the waiting loop music was great and played live, but mostly because at the exit was waiting a packet of Mama's Donuts.

One of the brave who decided to get the jab was teacher Caseymia Hawkins, who came with her already fully vaccinated partner as support. She received her first dose of the vaccine and said she especially came to K'aute Pasifika for her jab.

"I heard that they give out treats and I am really scared of needles - so I need a reward. I also knew the nurse that gave me the jab, I haven't seen her since high school. The atmosphere and music were really calming and made me feel better."

Also attracted by the treats and music was Sarah who came in for her second jab. "I want to get us out of lockdown and back to normal. I watch the news and heard about Super Saturday, so I thought I gotta get out there and support the kaupapa. Well, and I am not gonna lie, my partner told me K'aute is giving out treats and that they have good music."

Image 1 of 15 : The NorthCare Pukete Road staff was dancing the cha cha slide during their break from vaccinating. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Builder Cameron Manson was also in for his second jab. His motivation: his kids. "One of them has asthma and the other an immune deficiency, so I just want to keep my kids safe." He says that not all his loved ones would support his decision to get the vaccine. "[Some] of them are not talking to us at the moment."

Fungai Mhlanga came in with his son to get his second jab. "I feel good. I am now fully insured against the virus. I had my second jab scheduled for the 14th, but then I heard of Super Saturday. I decided to get my jab there, so I didn't have to take a day off work, it worked out well."

Meanwhile, two farm workers and a young healthcare worker who came into the vaccination clinic at Melville Skate Park said they really didn't want to get the jab. "But our [work] made it compulsory."

Ron Pentelley, 85, also didn't really want to get the vaccine. "I am not worried about catching the virus. Me and my wife live quite isolated from the community ... we don't go to events. The biggest event we go to is our church service, but that is not even on at the moment.

"In the early days [of the vaccine being developed] it wasn't proven to be effective and if there is a new variant [of Covid] coming, am I still protected?"

However, he decided to get his first jab on Super Saturday. "The only reason I am here today is to raise the percentage." His wife, who already received her vaccine a little while ago, also played her part in getting him to get it done.

"She was actually giving me a poke before I got here. We have been married for over 65 years, but the vaccine is something we disagree on."

All in all, 39 per cent of jabs delivered on Super Saturday in the Waikato were first doses, and 61 per cent second doses. The vaxathon also had the highest number of Māori in a day vaccinated with 57 per cent or 2644 people receiving their first dose.

Most vaccinations took place in Hamilton, where 4178 doses were administered, followed by Waipa with 1384 doses given. The biggest percentage of vaccinations to Māori was in Waitomo district (50 per cent), and Hauraki led the population stakes with 47 people per 1000 vaccinated on Saturday.