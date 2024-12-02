An artist's impression of a rainbow pedestrian crossing in Grahamstown, Thames.
A 1000-strong petition calling for a rainbow pedestrian crossing on the main street of Thames has been tabled but one submitter has questioned its legal status.
Ruth Efford spoke to the Thames-Coromandel Community Board last Wednesday when it received a petition titled ‘Let’s give Grahamstown a rainbow crossing’.
Linda Davidson spoke in support of the petition, as speaker in the deputation, saying a petition to paint the Grahamstown pedestrian crossing in the town’s historic precinct, had attracted 1012 signatures in support.
The board agreed to accept the deputation, without making a decision, then passing the matter on to council staff for further consideration.
Efford said she had made inquiries, adding she was sad and disappointed about the proposal.
“A rainbow crossing is not a recognised road marking according to national standards and is therefore not legally recognised as a pedestrian crossing,” Varley said.
A spokesperson for NZ Transport AgencyWaka Kotahi (NZTA) said the responsibility for installing rainbow crossings and other roadway art rested with the relevant road controlling authority, Thames Coromandel District Council for local roads, and NZTA for state highways.
The spokesperson said the Land Transport traffic control devices rules, updated in 2023, covered the requirements, and under section 5.6 of the rules, art could be installed if it did not resemble and was not similar to a marking described in the rule, and if it did not mislead road users about the meaning of any traffic control device.
Efford asked the meeting what the true meaning of a rainbow was.
“They are a message of hope, being a Christian, the rainbow came after Noah’s Ark.
“The people behind this are not respecting others in the community; have it somewhere else, but not on a pedestrian crossing.”
District councillor Robyn Sinclair then asked Efford if she was suggesting that other centres such as Auckland and Tauranga had acted illegally in allowing rainbow pedestrian crossings.
Efford said she was not making accusations, saying it was up to those councils in terms of the crossings.
“I’m just asking our council to have it somewhere else.”
Davidson said the rainbow community was not new, it had always been there.