Once the trail to Tairua is finished, walkers and cyclists will be able to complete it as a loop, connecting with local streets in each town and a short ferry across the estuary.

The project is being funded via donations and community grants, with Thames-Coromandel District Council having assisted over the past decade.

The Tairua River Trail.

A report to the council recommended the authority did not accept ownership of any assets because that option had the lowest impact on rates.

The decision on the eventual asset management structure of the trail was a matter of balancing potential rating impacts, asset management risks and long-term community outcomes, the report says.

The options presented to the council ranged from not accepting ownership of any assets, accepting critical assets only, and accepting all assets.

The Hikuai District Trust would take on responsibility for the day-to-day operational management of the trail when it was complete.

A section of the Tairua River Trail.

The timeline for completion of the trail was dependent on securing funding and construction programming. Operational management included tasks such as maintenance, promotion and on-the-ground activities.

The council’s role would be limited to providing oversight through its asset management frameworks, ensuring compliance with agreements and supporting long-term sustainability.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Les Salt.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt said accepting the role of controlling authority was “critical” to the future of the project.

“If we don’t take on the role of controlling authority then the trust is not able to go forward with fundraising; this is the process of them working with multiple authorities.

“It is a great community project and we will support the trust.”

Salt said the council was not prepared to take on the role of asset ownership.

“This could mean significant costs in the future going forward; if we look at the options, if they go ahead, they build the track, if we get ownership in the future then we may have to be mindful of the costs.”

Established in 2005, the Hikuai District Trust focuses on the development and maintenance of the Tairua River Trail. The trust constructed and maintains the 6.4km shared path (from Tangiterioria Lane to a turnaround point downstream of Hikuai) informally, known as stages two and three of the project.

The trust is now planning stage four, extending the shared path by constructing a $1.5m 120m suspension bridge across the Tairua River and creating a further 8km of trail northwards, traversing land owned by Thames-Coromandel District Council, private entities, the Department of Conservation, and NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi, ultimately connecting to Tairua township through a $2m boardwalk on the northern side of the river near Tairua.

Hikuai District Trust chairman Derrick Adams (right) with trustee Max Bania. Photo / Paul Schrader

Stage four of the project is being led by local Pāuanui and Tairua residents including Derrick Adams, a civil engineer and former chief executive of HEB Construction who also serves as chairman of the Hikuai District Trust.

The Hikuai District Trust also operates an operations committee, which manages a team of 33 volunteers based in Pāuanui and Hikuai. The volunteers handle construction, maintenance, pest control, planting and other day-to-day tasks.

Once work begins on the northern side of the Tairua River, the trust plans to establish a volunteer workforce in Tairua.

An indicative design of the future bridge and trail along the north bank of the Tairua River. Image / Supplied

Adams said the trust was pleased the council had given the Tairua River Trail careful consideration and accepted the role of controlling authority.

“This allows the finalisation of agreement with NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi and secures the long-term future of this valuable community asset.

“We’re also pleased that council have been able to adopt an ownership model that ensures minimum financial impact on the ratepayers; we look forward to working together as we proceed with the development of the trail.”

Adams said public feedback had been overwhelmingly positive since the trust announced it had resource consent this month.

“As the weather warms up, we encourage locals to get out and about on the trail and contact us if they want to support our upcoming work on completing the trail to Tairua.”



