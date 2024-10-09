The existing trail which currently ends near Hikuai, has been built piece by piece over the past 20 years.

The original plan was for a path to Hikuai along the south bank of the river and then into Tairua along the north bank.

Hikuai District Trust chair Derrick Adams said to date, it has cost $1.5 million with an estimated $5m needed to complete the project including the suspension bridge across the river.

Hikuai District Trust chairman Derrick Adams (right) with trustee Max Bania. Photo / Paul Schrader

Adams said the bridge construction would cost $1.5m while another $2m had been estimated for the construction of a boardwalk on the northern side of the river near Tairua.

The project would be funded via donations and community grants with Thames Coromandel District Council having assisted over the past decade.

Completing the trail into Tairua was the next big step and the trust hoped to be able to do that in the next three years.

A section of the Tairua River Trail.

“With its amazing views up and down the river, wide and mainly-flat trail surface, and soon a bridge across the river that will make an impressive sight from nearby SH25, this is a trail the wider Eastern Coromandel community can be proud of,” Adams said.

“The trail has been community-led from day one, and we’re very thankful for the ongoing public support from around the region,” he said.

“We’re also grateful to local iwi, landowners, Waka Kotahi, Environment Waikato, the local community board and many community groups for assisting us in the process.”

An indicative design of the future bridge and trail along the north bank of the Tairua River. Image and design Abseil Access

With regulatory approvals in place, construction on the first portion of the new trail stage would start this summer.

Ongoing construction would continue to be funded by a mix of public and private sources.

While the trust had anticipated having the trail completed within three years, Adams said he was mindful that was dependent on funding.

“It is not a great time in the economy, but having said that, the project has a lot of support.”

The Tairua River Trail.

Adams thanked the more than 800 members of the public who gave feedback as part of the resource consent application process, as well as the district and regional councils for their work on the application.

“We have a fabulous group of volunteers from far and wide who have helped fund, build and maintain the trail for many years. If you want to get involved in any aspect of our future plans, we’d love to hear from you.”

People can donate to the project by visiting or find out more by visiting the trail website or emailing HikuaiDistrictTrust@gmail.com.