Home / Waikato News

Thames at centre of counterfeit cash investigation

Al Williams
By
Hauraki Coromandel Post editor·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Police reported 15 incidents of forged $20, $50 and $100 notes presented at various local businesses and larger retail stores across the Coromandel Peninsula and Matamata-Piako area over the past two months. Photo / 123rf

Thames is at the centre of a police investigation after more than a dozen reports of forged $20, $50 and $100 notes being presented at various businesses and retail outlets in recent months.

Acting police Inspector and relieving Waikato East Area Commander Tina Shaw confirmed Thames police are following leads to identify suspects responsible for bringing counterfeit notes into the town.

It follows reports of multiple arrests as counterfeit bank notes have turned up across Waikato and surrounding regions.

A man was arrested on River Rd, Claudelands, Hamilton on September 19 following a burglary on the same street. Police allege he was in possession of a counterfeit bank note.

That arrest followed reports to the Hauraki Coromandel Post from members of the public about fake notes being presented across the Coromandel last week.

In a separate incident police arrested a 33-year-old man on September 9 for allegedly using counterfeit notes to buy items from stores in Waikato.

Shaw confirmed police now had about 15 reported incidents of forged $20, $50 and $100 notes presented at various local businesses and larger retail stores across the Coromandel Peninsula and Matamata-Piako area over the past two months.

“These have appeared particularly at supermarkets and food outlets in Thames and Morrinsville,” Shaw said.

Shaw said the notes appeared to be of high quality on first visual inspection, but had noticeable faults around the see-through hologram image.

“UV lights can be used to detect the fluorescent features on legal bank notes; some unsuspecting people who have had possession of the counterfeit notes have been spoken to by police.”

Shaw said police were now asking retailers and the public to “boost” their knowledge around banknote security and report any fraudulent notes they come across, in order to avoid falling victim to fake cash.

“When accepting cash, retailers are advised to take a ‘look, feel and tilt’ approach to identify a genuine banknote.”

Information could be found on the Reserve Bank website: How to spot a fake banknote or coin - Reserve Bank of New Zealand - Te Pūtea Matua (rbnz.govt.nz)

“If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note, do not accept it; If you find you’ve already received a counterfeit note, put it in an envelope to avoid handling it further and get in touch with police.”


