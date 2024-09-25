Police reported 15 incidents of forged $20, $50 and $100 notes presented at various local businesses and larger retail stores across the Coromandel Peninsula and Matamata-Piako area over the past two months. Photo / 123rf

Thames is at the centre of a police investigation after more than a dozen reports of forged $20, $50 and $100 notes being presented at various businesses and retail outlets in recent months.

Acting police Inspector and relieving Waikato East Area Commander Tina Shaw confirmed Thames police are following leads to identify suspects responsible for bringing counterfeit notes into the town.

It follows reports of multiple arrests as counterfeit bank notes have turned up across Waikato and surrounding regions.

A man was arrested on River Rd, Claudelands, Hamilton on September 19 following a burglary on the same street. Police allege he was in possession of a counterfeit bank note.

That arrest followed reports to the Hauraki Coromandel Post from members of the public about fake notes being presented across the Coromandel last week.