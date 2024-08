Emergency services are in attendance of a serious three-vehicle crash in Te Awamutu, Waikato. Photo / Jesse Wood

Emergency services are attending a serious three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Bond and Ohaupo Rds in Te Awamutu.

Police have confirmed they were called to the accident about midday on Friday.

A police spokesperson said one person has suffered critical injuries.

Traffic management is in place and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Hato Hone St John told the Waikato Herald it was notified of the motor vehicle incident at 11.59am.