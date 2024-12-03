It will then return to Selwyn Lane following the same route.

There will be a lolly scramble and prizegiving after the parade at Selwyn Park.

Waipā District Council will close the following roads to ordinary vehicular traffic on Saturday:

Between 7am and 1.30pm: Selwyn Lane, the whole street and Gorst Ave the whole street.

Between 8am and 1pm: Mahoe St – between Churchill St and Selwyn Lane. Alexandra St – between Mutu / Rewi Sts and Sloane St. Churchill St – between Mahoe St and the Squash Club (335 Churchill St

Between 10.30am and 1pm: Arawata St – between Mahoe St and Alexandra / Sloane Sts. Sloane St – between Arawata / Alexandra Sts and 35 Sloane St. Mahoe St – between Arawata St and Selwyn Lane

Emergency services will have complete right of way at all times during closure.

Alexandra St will be closed to vehicular traffic, but completely open to pedestrians until 10.30am.

The 2024 Te Awamutu Christmas Parade route.

Pre-parade entertainment includes a display of Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club vehicles in the centre of Alexandra St between 9-10am.

The vehicles will be decorated in Christmas themes for the parade. They will be entering and exiting the main street from Churchill St to minimise disruption.

Te Awamutu Rod & Custom Club will be displaying cars in the main street prior to the parade. Photo / Dean Taylor

Locals will be able to shop and cross the street without having to worry about vehicles.

Public off-street parking will be available at Jacobs St Car Park (Fresh Choice), Vaile St Car Park (Te Awamutu Medical centre), Churchill St Car Park, Events Centre Car Park and George St Car Park.

There will also be parking available in the car park behind the Te Awamutu Club (542 Alexandra St), Te Awamutu Croquet Club (400 Bank St) and Te Awamutu Rugby Sports & Recreation Club (Albert Park Drive).

Public on-street parking will not be available on Alexandra St between Mutu/Rewi Streets and Sloane St until after the parade.

Rotary advises locals to spend time and plan ahead to make the most of the fun at the Rotary Christmas Parade.

The main focus on the day is crowd safety. Please respect volunteers if they ask you to move back a bit.

Big vehicles, trucks and tractors need a lot of room to manoeuvre.

Give these vehicles some space by staying on the footpath at all times.

Children can get excited at big events, please keep a watchful eye out for them to ensure their safety.

The committee is excited to host the event, after an amazing event last year with some great floats and a lovely crowd of onlookers.

Public parking map for the 2024 Te Awamutu Christmas Parade.

The Rotary Christmas Parade is made possible because of the partnership with Waikato Construction Management Ltd and Coresteel Waikato, along with support from Waipā District Council and Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Community Board and Waipā Networks and the donations received from float parade entrants.

Rotary Te Awamutu is grateful for the support from local businesses and organisations, making the task of hosting the event much easier.

Judging is anticipated to be extremely difficult because of the effort and quality of the floats entered.

The Te Awamutu Rotary Christmas Parade is run entirely by volunteers who enjoy helping spread the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill to our community.

If you would like to help on the day, email teawamuturotary@gmail.com

A major fundraiser during this time is the sale of Rotary Christmas Puddings which will be for sale at Rotary Christmas Parade HQ at the Burchell Pavilion, Gorst Ave on Saturday.

To keep up to date, follow Rotary Te Awamutu Annual Christmas Parade and Te Awamutu Rotary on Facebook.