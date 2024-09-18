The Citizens Advice Bureau Te Awamutu helps people to know and understand their rights and obligations and to use this knowledge to assist them achieve better outcomes in the day-to-day challenges that they may face.

Last year CAB Te Awamutu handled over 4500 client enquiries as well as hosting free JP, legal advice, budgeting and technology clinics that were attended by over 2000 clients.

CAB Te Awamutu gets no funding from the Government, relying on organisations such as Altrusa for grants and donations. The money donated by Altrusa will be used for operational costs and allow the CAB to continue providing a valuable service to the Te Awamutu community.

Visitors are welcomed down the garden path on the Altrusa Te Awamutu Home & Garden Ramble.

Kids in Need Waikato supports children from birth to 17 years old who are being raised in care.

They have been operating as a charitable trust since 2018 and proudly serve children and their caregivers throughout Waikato and Rotorua.

Their team, which includes 30 volunteers, assemble seasonal care packs of necessities and organise an annual Christmas gift drive. They currently support almost 1300 children in care.

Altrusa’s Garden Ramble funds will be used to purchase items such as clothing and shoes for the care packs.

Money raised from the ramble also goes to support Altrusa Club literacy and community projects, which this year include books for newborn babies and support for Grandparents raising Grandchildren.

Tickets will be available from October 1 from altrusateawamutu/homeandgardenramble.

Te Awamutu Rose Show 2023 was the inaugural year in the new venue at Te Awamutu Sports Club. Photo / Dean Taylor

Te Awamutu Rose Society has big plans for the Diamond Jubilee Show, so why not make a weekend of it and enjoy the stunning roses on display at the Te Awamutu Rugby Sport and Recreation Club Rooms or enter the competition with a rose from your garden?

The competition is also open to children. For further information phone or text 0275 746 505.