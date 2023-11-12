Te Awamutu Garden Ramblers enjoyed a wonderful day of home and garden inspirations.

The Altrusa Te Awamutu Garden Ramble was a sell-out, with local charities to benefit.

The weather played along and more than 400 ramblers enjoying viewings of 12 homes and gardens.

Spokeswoman Leanne Milligan said financial results were still being tallied but she was confident the event had raised about $12,000 to support local charities.

She said Ramblers had commented that it was one of the club’s best rambles and they loved the variety of properties.

ADTNZ puppy in training Monty, came along on the day to thank Altrusa Te Awamutu garden ramblers, pictured with Kendra Van der Linden, fundraising and communications manager for ADTNZ.

“Holding a ramble would simply not be possible without the generosity of the property owners. There is a lot of work involved in preparing your property for the day and Altrusa and the charities supported were very grateful.”

This year the proceeds would support the Waikato Bay of Plenty Cancer Society, Rewi Street Kindergarten and Assistance Dogs Trust New Zealand (ADTNZ) along with other community service projects.

Local businesses picked up most of the costs of the event which meant more money could be donated to the recipient charities.

Milligan thanked Gold Sponsor Mark Weal from LJ Hooker and Silver Sponsors Vayle Hammond, of Ridgeline Homes, Mitch Wade of Refresh Aesthetics and Team 7.





