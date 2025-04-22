Advertisement
Te Awamutu cricket legend John Hastie inducted in local Walk of Fame

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read

John Hastie was inducted into Te Awamutu’s Walk of Fame with his family by his side. Photo / Waipa District Council

Te Awamutu’s Walk of Fame received its first induction in three years recently as the pou for international cricket umpire John Hastie was unveiled.

Waipā District Council announced his induction in October, but the ceremony was held last week.

Hastie, 92, was born and raised in Te Awamutu, with his love for cricket starting in the late 1950s, playing in a local competition when teams from Pirongia, Te Rahu, Kōrakanui, Kihikihi and other surrounding districts all took part.

He soon realised the way to achieve international status was as an umpire rather than a player. His debut test was in Christchurch in March 1974 when New Zealand scored a historic first win over Australia, by five wickets.

Hastie said it wasn’t until a few years after that match that things took off.

“I had some amazing years umpiring four one-day internationals and multiple test matches in New Zealand, when we faced off against England, Pakistan, the West Indies and India,” he said at the unveiling ceremony.

His career ended up spanning nearly two decades, during which he officiated 48 first-class matches and 12 List A games, including officiating in tests against all of the major cricketing nations.

Hastie was nominated for the Te Awamutu Walk of Fame by his son Richard.

The unveiling ceremony in Selwyn Park last week was attended by his proud family, friends, several former cricketing greats and council representatives.

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan said Hastie was a humble achiever, an extraordinary umpire, and an outstanding member of the Waipā community.

Former international cricket umpire John Hastie is the latest inductee to the Te Awamutu Walk of Fame.
“John didn’t stumble into his career – it was built on passion, commitment, and a deep love for the game.

“His contribution to cricket spans from the grassroots of our local competitions to the pinnacle of the international game.”

The Walk of Fame was officially opened by the late Kingī Tuheitia on November 15, 2009.

Hastie now joins 34 other Te Awamutu local role models including musicians Neil and Tim Finn, Ngāti Maniapoto chief Rewi Maniapoto, six-time Olympic equestrian Andrew Nicholson and golfer Philip Tataurangi.

