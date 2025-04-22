John Hastie was inducted into Te Awamutu’s Walk of Fame with his family by his side. Photo / Waipa District Council

Te Awamutu’s Walk of Fame received its first induction in three years recently as the pou for international cricket umpire John Hastie was unveiled.

Waipā District Council announced his induction in October, but the ceremony was held last week.

Hastie, 92, was born and raised in Te Awamutu, with his love for cricket starting in the late 1950s, playing in a local competition when teams from Pirongia, Te Rahu, Kōrakanui, Kihikihi and other surrounding districts all took part.

He soon realised the way to achieve international status was as an umpire rather than a player. His debut test was in Christchurch in March 1974 when New Zealand scored a historic first win over Australia, by five wickets.

Hastie said it wasn’t until a few years after that match that things took off.