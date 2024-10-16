He soon realised the way to achieve international status was as an umpire rather than a player, and after passing a series of exams he was promoted to the first-class list.

Hastie went on to officiate in New Zealand in test matches against all of the major cricketing nations, as well as four one-day internationals, between 1974 and 1982.

His debut test was a memorable one in Christchurch in March 1974 when New Zealand scored a historic first win over Australia, by five wickets.

John Hastie (centre) with fellow Te Awamutu Bowling Club hot-shots in 2013 - Miles Purser (left) and Trevor Duffell. Photo / Colin Thorsen

His last test was also in Christchurch, in March 1981, and was also notable when New Zealand drew with India even after an extra day was taken. Rain played the biggest role and the teams weren’t able to complete the first innings.

Hastie’s last international was back where he started - a match between New Zealand and Australia, this time an ODI in Auckland in February 1982, won by New Zealand.

His induction is the first since 2022, and takes the total number of high-achieving Te Awamutu individuals celebrated on the Te Awamutu Walk of Fame in Selwyn Park to 35.

Te Awamutu Walk of Fame was an initiative of Te Awamutu Alive and was officially opened by the late Kingī Tuheitia on November 15, 2009, when 18 pou were unveiled.

The November 2009 opening of Te Awamutu Walk of Fame, with the late Kiingi Tuheitia (centre) and his wife Te Atawhai, alongside Waipā Mayor Alan Livingston and MP Shane Ardern. Photo / Robyn Taylor

Inductees are selected by the Te Awamutu Walk of Fame committee and must be outstanding achievers who are both well-known nationally and have achieved international recognition, and who were born and lived in or around Te Awamutu.

Previous inductees include musicians Neil and Tim Finn, Ngāti Maniapoto chief Rewi Maniapoto, six-time Olympic equestrian Andrew Nicholson and golfer Philip Tataurangi.

Te Awamutu Walk of Fame night view. Photo / Dean Taylor

Waipā Mayor Susan O’Regan said Hastie’s accomplishments as a cricket umpire were outstanding.

“It’s a great honour to recognise him as one of our town’s champion sons and daughters and include him alongside our other illustrious Te Awamutu achievers,” she said.

“Our Walk of Fame celebrates people who are not only world citizens but to us, are real-life Waipā heroes and role models.”

An official unveiling ceremony is being planned for the new year.