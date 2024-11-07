“The board has now received the confirmed reports and had robust discussions about their contents and the overall evaluation process,” said Membery.

“As board chairperson Craig Yarndley pointed out in his board update: ‘While we don’t agree with everything that ERO thinks, we don’t believe they highlighted anything that we were not aware of or not actively working on.’

“Like any feedback that the board receives, we will be looking at what we can take away from their visit to further improve how the school ‘Creates Learning Success for Every Student’.”

ERO confirmed via the Board Assurance Report that the school has the appropriate regulatory and legislative requirements in its policies and procedures.

Its provision for international students received a glowing report.

Comments of note in the school evaluation report: “A large majority of students achieve NCEA at Levels 1 and 2″, “a well-resourced curriculum offers a variety of relevant learning pathways”, “the curriculum offers a broad range of relevant and meaningful learning”.

“Considering the three strands of our current strategic plan are Curriculum and Assessment, Student Wellbeing and Attendance, we believe their findings align with our goals.

“Both the board and senior leadership team have separately provided our feedback to ERO via their annual school survey about the evaluation process.”

Membery did say there is much more to a successful school than can be seen in three days and he believes if ERO took time to see the big picture, their reports would be more meaningful.

The challenge and welcome is laid down for the 2025 Te Awamutu College head students. Photo / Dean Taylor

He reported the school was in a strong financial position because of effective oversight and management of our finances by the board and staff, and were able to continue to provide for curriculum delivery, sports clubs, cultural and arts opportunities, property, fixed assets and administration - as well as extras that enhance school life, attendance and success.

“The Te Awamutu College Rogers Charitable Trust has long provided a valuable contribution to the provision of opportunities and resources for our students,” said Membery.

“This year’s distribution will be used to purchase 384 desks for the 12 remaining classrooms with older style desks.

“And in anticipation of 2025 funding, the board has approved a $50 Uniform Shop credit for every student for the 2025 school year.”

Membery thanked TeachNZ Study Awards for granting him a 10-week principal’s sabbatical this year and the board for their endorsement.

He reported to the school community in October.

Key points from the International Confederation of Principals World Convention in Mombasa, Kenya were: Students should choose pathways around their passions, what they are good at and what the world needs; Why in PISA testing do 15-year-olds show lower creativity than 10-year-olds?; Why are PISA results declining worldwide; Technology needs to be used effectively in schools; Students who read books do best at digital literacy compared with only online reading; Relationships are critical in teaching and learning; Students learn best from teachers they admire and respect.

Discussions at the conference confirmed that there is a worldwide shortage of quality teachers, principals are not staying in the role for as long and AI has both positive and negative possibilities and outcomes.

Membery thanked staff who were moving on or retiring for their service and wished them well for their futures.

He also thanked teachers who had previously retired but returned to help fill vital positions, especially in mathematics and sciences.

“Thank you to our board for your support this year and your steadfast desire for the best outcomes for our students and staff,” he said.

Board of Trustees chairman Craig Yarndley. Photo / Dean Taylor

“Special thanks and appreciation to Craig as board chair for your unwavering loyalty and sound advice.

“Thank you to the entire staff for your hard work, loyalty and commitment this year.”

He encourages students to give external exams their best effort and said he looked forward to seeing Year 13 students at the graduation evening to acknowledge the end of their secondary schooling.

Membery told all students who received certificates and awards at prizegiving to be proud of their accomplishments.

“You have excelled.”