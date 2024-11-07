Head students for 2025 are presented, from left: Libby Haynes, Teina Beets, Ruth Downs, Rico Dorssers. Photo / Dean Taylor
Te Awamutu College principal Tony Membery opened his speech at senior prizegiving by highlighting how much has been happening in 2024.
It included Year 13 Camp, 11 inter-house events, Year 9 classes spending a day at O-Tāwhao Marae, trip to Adrenalin Forest, rock climbing, surfing, kayaking, Polyfest, Maungatautari, Kakepuku food foraging, bushcraft, snorkelling, Raglan, escape rooms, Waiouru Army Museum, Spookers, Waitomo Caves, Rainbow’s End, tramping, Rotorua, Tongariro National Park, alpine, mountain biking, skiing, Tough Guy/Gal, cycling, caving, and more, summer and winter tournament weeks, Battle of the Schools - hosted and won by Te Awamutu College, Academic Excellence Evening, senior ball, science fair, EPro8 Competition, Kia Tū Days, three mufti days, Shakespeare Festival, market day, talent quest, Wintec Culinary Fare and debating competition.
He said there is also an increasing number of activities for our students to be able to do at lunchtimes, such as Drama Club, Face Painting Club, Chess Club, Philosophy Club, Science Club, touch basketball, volleyball and swimming.
Membery said the Education Review Office undertook an evaluation visit with the school for three days when he was overseas on a sabbatical.
“The board has now received the confirmed reports and had robust discussions about their contents and the overall evaluation process,” said Membery.
“As board chairperson Craig Yarndley pointed out in his board update: ‘While we don’t agree with everything that ERO thinks, we don’t believe they highlighted anything that we were not aware of or not actively working on.’
“Like any feedback that the board receives, we will be looking at what we can take away from their visit to further improve how the school ‘Creates Learning Success for Every Student’.”
ERO confirmed via the Board Assurance Report that the school has the appropriate regulatory and legislative requirements in its policies and procedures.
Its provision for international students received a glowing report.
Comments of note in the school evaluation report: “A large majority of students achieve NCEA at Levels 1 and 2″, “a well-resourced curriculum offers a variety of relevant learning pathways”, “the curriculum offers a broad range of relevant and meaningful learning”.
“Considering the three strands of our current strategic plan are Curriculum and Assessment, Student Wellbeing and Attendance, we believe their findings align with our goals.
“Both the board and senior leadership team have separately provided our feedback to ERO via their annual school survey about the evaluation process.”
Membery did say there is much more to a successful school than can be seen in three days and he believes if ERO took time to see the big picture, their reports would be more meaningful.
He reported the school was in a strong financial position because of effective oversight and management of our finances by the board and staff, and were able to continue to provide for curriculum delivery, sports clubs, cultural and arts opportunities, property, fixed assets and administration - as well as extras that enhance school life, attendance and success.
“The Te Awamutu College Rogers Charitable Trust has long provided a valuable contribution to the provision of opportunities and resources for our students,” said Membery.
“This year’s distribution will be used to purchase 384 desks for the 12 remaining classrooms with older style desks.
“And in anticipation of 2025 funding, the board has approved a $50 Uniform Shop credit for every student for the 2025 school year.”
Membery thanked TeachNZ Study Awards for granting him a 10-week principal’s sabbatical this year and the board for their endorsement.
Key points from the International Confederation of Principals World Convention in Mombasa, Kenya were: Students should choose pathways around their passions, what they are good at and what the world needs; Why in PISA testing do 15-year-olds show lower creativity than 10-year-olds?; Why are PISA results declining worldwide; Technology needs to be used effectively in schools; Students who read books do best at digital literacy compared with only online reading; Relationships are critical in teaching and learning; Students learn best from teachers they admire and respect.
Discussions at the conference confirmed that there is a worldwide shortage of quality teachers, principals are not staying in the role for as long and AI has both positive and negative possibilities and outcomes.
Membery thanked staff who were moving on or retiring for their service and wished them well for their futures.
He also thanked teachers who had previously retired but returned to help fill vital positions, especially in mathematics and sciences.
“Thank you to our board for your support this year and your steadfast desire for the best outcomes for our students and staff,” he said.