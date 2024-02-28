Te Awamutu College has started 2024 with 1416 students. Photo / Dean Taylor

A month into the new school year for Te Awamutu College and it is being described as a successful start by principal Tony Membery.

A highlight was the opening of the Multi-sport Turf - a $2 million project that adds a valuable resource and amenity to the school.

Also new for 2024 is the Enrolment Scheme, which has seen a Year 9 intake of 306 students.

Membery says 12 out-of-zone students were accepted, all siblings of current students, but not all siblings who applied were successful in the police-supervised ballot.

He says the number is on target to achieve an average core class size of 26 students, which is about optimum for good teaching and learning outcomes.

There are 319 Year 10 students, 312 in Year 11, 297 in Year 12 and 182 in their final year.

Membery says the scheme will serve its purpose and make total student numbers manageable as students move through their high school careers.

He says the school roll was about 1150 just a few years ago and now sits at 1416.

The school added three new classrooms last year to cater for the growth and sits in a strong position for the future.

One variable that could see numbers grow even higher is the number of students enrolling for Year 13.

“Generally, about 70 per cent of Year 12 students return, so we could have another 20 to 30 Year 13 students in 2025,” says Membery.

He says there are a number of reasons.

“Students are seeing the value in being more qualified when they enter tertiary education or the workforce, while some who have all the qualifications they need for their chosen path choose to have an enjoyable final year at college.

“We aim to provide all students the best opportunities for them to reach their goals and encourage all our students to make the best of their time at Te Awamutu College.”

As well as the major project that resulted in the Multi-sport Turf, Membery is also pleased with other investments totalling about $280,000 made over summer and scheduled for this term that enhance the school.

The main entrance to Te Awamutu College now features an LED sign, installed over summer. Photo / Dean Taylor

Most obvious for the public is the LED school sign, replacing the manual sign.

Membery says it was a $42,000 project involving local businesses Alexandra Images, Bowers Concrete and Mylchreest Electrical and Auckland sign provider WiPath Communications.

The sign is operated from the school office and gives the school the ability to run more messages each day and update them quickly as required.

“I think it is a great addition and will help us better communicate with our school community,” says Membery.

Other additions include 10 cameras for the photography classes, four interactive projectors, new classroom furniture, lighting equipment for the hall, an additional shade sail for the swimming pool complex, a motorbike for the agriculture/horticulture department, 10 Chromebooks for the library, an extra security camera, two kayaks for outdoor education, 30 loan devices for Year 9 students, a tipping trailer and ute for the grounds team and an oven for hospitality.

A highlight of the new school year was the opening of the Multi-sport Turf at Te Awamutu College, principal Tony Memberey said. Photo / Jesse Wood

A change due for Term Two is the introduction of new cellphone rules for schools.

The Ministry of Education has introduced ‘Phones away for the day’.

It states: The regulations require that schools must ensure students do not use or access a phone while they are attending school, including during lunchtime and breaks.

This includes students who are on a school course or visit outside the school grounds.

This must be in effect no later than the start of Term 2 (Monday, April 29).

Membery says Te Awamutu College students have a head start because of the ‘no phones out in class’ rule.

He says there are four exceptions, and all are authorised by himself or other staff.

The exceptions are for health reasons, for learning support, when required for a specific task as directed by the teacher or under special circumstances pertaining to individual circumstances.

Membery says a draft policy, including enforcement, will be put out for consultation and adopted before the end of the term for implementation next term.

“We already have rules which are working in our school,” he says.

“The next step is that they become a law.”

He says the school is not considering collecting phones and then handing them back as some schools do because of the time it would take and the risk of loss or damage being attributed to staff.

“I expect students to abide by all school rules, so if students bring a phone to school they will need to adapt to the rule changes and be responsible for it.”

He says the school does have a Bring Your Own Device policy, but a phone is not considered a ‘device’.

“We want students to become competent with an appropriate device, such as a laptop or tablet, as part of their learning across all year levels at Te Awamutu College.”

