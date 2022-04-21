The new Tamahere underpass at State Highway 21 Airport Road south of Hamilton is now open. The ramp walls include etchings that acknowledge the tupuna Tamahere mana whenua. Photo / Supplied

The Te Awa River Ride is on the home stretch now as the new underpass in Tamahere's Airport Road has just been opened and the final section is set to be completed soon.

Te Awa is already open and complete from Cambridge's Grassroots Trust Velodrome to Newell Road, Tamahere, with the final section from Riverglade Drive to the Hamilton Gardens to be completed mid-year.

Waka Kotahi Waikato director of regional relationships David Speirs says the underpass provides a safe crossing of State Highway 21 and will benefit a wide range of people.

"From those who want to walk or ride the fantastic Te Awa trail from Cambridge to Hamilton to the residents of Tamahere who want to get safely to the school or the shops.

"This project has taken about a year to build and Waka Kotahi would like to thank the project neighbours and the wider community for their patience over this period."

The underpass ramp walls include etchings that acknowledge the tupuna (ancestors) of Ngāti Hauā and Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, mana whenua for Tamahere.

Although the underpass is ready for use, some final touches, including planting are still under way. The lights will not be active until later this month, so Waka Kotahi advises anyone using the underpass to take care, particularly outside of daylight hours.

Once completed, Te Awa River Ride will stretch for 65km between Ngāruawāhia and Lake Karāpiro.