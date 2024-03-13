Taupō's Monday Walkers enjoy the views on the Glen Track.

Taupō's Monday Walkers enjoy the views on the Glen Track.

Wednesday Walkers

Meeting at the entrance to the Wairākei geothermal power station, we made our way along the wide, flat path to the Aratiatia Dam and back.

Of all the walks we do, this is one of the most accessible for people with limited mobility.

Blackberries were in profusion all along our trail. They were not particularly appetising, being small and sour.

There was a time in the nineteenth century when blackberry seeds were spread deliberately far and wide both in New Zealand and Australia.

Unfortunately, these brambles have become a real problem- one of many cases of unintended environmental consequences.

The Waikato River widens into a small lake near the dam and jet boat rides are available back upstream to Huka Falls.

The river was relatively full for this time of year.

Obviously, the powers that be were unaware of our presence, as the dam did not open to allow the river to gush over the Aratiatia rapids while we were there.

It is well worth timing a visit to see this spectacular sight.

The water beyond the dam was a translucent green, which made up to some degree for the lack of water flowing over the rapids.

After our walk, we retired to a nearby cafe (Kefi at the Hub) for coffee, tea or chocolate drinks.

The adventurous ones rewarded themselves with a slice of cake or two and the conversation flowed profusely.

Overall, a 7.5km adventure.

Wednesday Walker Contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

Monday Walkers

Monday was a Goldilocks’ porridge sort of day- not too hot and not too cold, a perfect day for walking.

We bumped our way through farmland, down a metal road and pumice track admiring views of towering bluffs and the huge expanse of water before we reached an intersection in the Great Lake Trails.

From here we began walking, or should we say descending, down the Glen Track.

A communication from DoC had warned us this track was classified as backcountry and as such had little in the way of maintenance.

Initially, it was flattish with occasional peeps through foliage to a quiet bay below.

Later, large rocks covered in beautiful deep green moss and stacked like a tumble-down waterfall provided some excitement and a challenging clamber.

Kāmahi or goblin trees with their contorted trunks added an eerie aura to the surrounding bush.

Underneath fallen trees was evidence of previous, now destroyed, steps.

Some rocks had etched grooves in them which made them less slippery underfoot.

Teamwork soon had us all safely over the obstacles.

The track levelled out and we enjoyed seeing a small area of wetland prior to emerging into the sunlight and onto the lakeshore.

The water level was high and there was very little sandy beach to walk along.

In the distance, we could see the mouth of the Waihāhā River and its marae.

This short track is best attempted when it is dry, and respect for a section that is on private land is essential.

We retraced our route and joined the shared Waihora cycle/walking track.

After the previous track, this seemed like a manicured highway.

We attempted a little weed control by pulling out fleabane as we walked.

This native of South America is becoming a problem in pastoral land and seems to be thriving along the drier, warmer sections of the track.

We zigzagged through the bush, stopping at several lookouts.

From these vantage points, situated high above the water’s edge, we could appreciate the vastness of the lake and the steepness of the huge bluffs in the Western Bay area.

Very tall tree ferns, including silver ferns, occupied some of the canopy while scrambling clubmoss lived dangerously, sprawling across the cyclist’s path.

A toutouwai was spotted and pīwakawaka and tῡī were also seen and heard.

The Waihora track is 17 kilometres long and descends to the Kotukutuku Landing.

Time constraints due to our trek down and up the Glen Track meant we did not continue to this landing or visit the famous Echo Rock.

Something to savour at a later date.

Next week, we have an alpine walk planned. If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com.

