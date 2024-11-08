The Ironman World Championship will take place in Taupō on December 14 and 15.

The bike and run legs of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship showcase the scenery of Taupō.

“It’s going to be a busy time on the roads,” Brosnan said.

NZTA previously advised that because of the events and the road works, Taupō will be very busy during December and there will be pressure on the highways and local roads in the area.

As part of the cycle leg of the Ironman World Champtionship, SH5 between Wairakei and Golden Springs will be closed from 6am to 5pm that weekend.

While SH5 is closed, traffic between Taupō and Rotorua will be detoured via SH1 and SH30 through Ātiamuri.

“This will only add approximately 5 minutes to journey times,” Brosnan said.

“But drivers should also be aware that Broadlands Road, a common alternative route between Taupō and Rotorua, will also be closed as it is on the cycle route for the Ironman.”

Brosnan said regular users of SH5 and Broadlands Road would be seeing an increase in cyclists on the road leading up to the event as athletes familiarise themselves with the course.

“So please drive carefully and be mindful of cyclists,” Brosnan says.

To coincide with the event, there will be no SH1 maintenance project work happening between Tokoroa and Taupō during the Ironman and in the week beforehand.

Brosnan said NZTA also wanted to remind drivers that Saturday, November 30 was the annual Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge.

“The Challenge will see thousands of cyclists take to the roads around the lake,” Brosnan said.

“Cyclists will be heading north on State Highway 1 between Turangi and Taupō and drivers are asked to be patient and allow plenty of room when passing.”

NZTA recommends drivers allow extra time for journeys if travelling through Taupō on 30 November and check www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz for the latest traffic and travel information.

Current road closures in place in the area

The SH1 East Taupō Arterial is closed until early December, with traffic detoured down Broadlands Road, Ohaaki Road and SH5.

The Gravel Grind course for the Cycle Challenge crosses Broadlands Road twice, with Stop/Go traffic control in place to give the crossing cyclists priority in both locations.

Maryana Garcia is a Hamilton-based reporter covering breaking news in Waikato. She previously wrote for the Rotorua Daily Post and Bay of Plenty Times.