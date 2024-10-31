“Changing the sequence of our work on SH1 means we avoid causing considerable disruption to competitors and spectators involved in and travelling to these events.”

Originally, NZTA planned for a second SH1 closure between Ātiamuri to Wairākei to happen in the period before this Christmas, however, with the work on the East Taupō Arterial section brought forward, the work on the Ātiamuri to Wairākei section will now take place in spring 2025.

Brady said NZTA had worked closely with Taupō District Council to understand the best timing for closures.

“We believe together we have come up with a solution that is best for the wider Taupō community. TDC are able to incorporate road works they need to do into our closure, and they have helped to shape our traffic management to minimise disruption as much as possible.

“We’d also like to thank the Taupō community and businesses for their understanding and patience. We know that we haven’t been able to provide much notice, but this short-term disruption will be worth it in the long run.”

NZTA advised that because of the events and the road works, Taupō will be very busy during December and there will be pressure on the highways and local roads in the area.

The detour for the East Taupō Arterial road. Graphic / New Zealand Transport Agency

Motorists are encouraged to use the official detour via Broadlands Rd and Ohaaki Rd to SH5, and vice versa. The recommended detour adds an extra 45.5km and approximately 32 minutes to journeys.

Those travelling to north or south destinations either side of Taupō may prefer to use other state highway routes such as SH3, SH4 and SH49.

Meanwhile, SH1 between Tokoroa and upper Ātiamuri is currently closed, with the road rebuilding work progressing well.

Subject to this work being completed as planned by the end of November, the crews will then start work on the Putāruru to Tokoroa section in the last week of November.

SH1 will be closed for around four weeks until December 20 with all north and south-bound vehicles being detoured 24/7.

“Crews are working hard to finish work on the Tokoroa to upper Ātiamuri. We are also depending on good weather. Once completed, over 24 lane kilometres, or nearly 130,000sq m of road, will have been upgraded,” Brady said.

“As soon as crews are finished there, they will be moving north to the next section. We’re unable to work on both sections as it’s too disruptive to have both sections closed to the public at once.”

Keep an eye on nzta.govt.nz/t2w for the latest updates.

This work forms part of the Government’s $2.07 billion investment into road and drainage renewal and maintenance across 2024-27 via the State Highway Pothole Prevention fund.