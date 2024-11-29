Cam Speedy has over 40 years of experience in predator control.
Trapping predators is a top priority to help protect the native species and treasures in the Taupō region.
Predator Free New Zealand Trust and Project Tongariro are teaming up with wildlife biologist Cam Speedy, to host a free event in Taupō on mastering effective predator control, and creating safe spaces for wildlife in backyards and reserves.
Speedy, who has more than 40 years experience in the field, told Taupō & Tūrangi Herald trapping pests was an “art form” and like all art, it required “knowledge and experience” to help make a difference.
Understanding animal behaviour was significant when trapping pests, and was something he hoped to share at the event. He said it was about “refreshing your tool kit” with “knowledge being the greatest tool of all”.
It wasn’t about just putting a trap in the bush and crossing your fingers. It was about “connecting with the environment, the target animal you’re trying to remove, and the treasures you’re protecting”.
One message he relays at his workshops, having done 28 nationwide with the trust so far, is that “80% of pest encounters with a device don’t result in an interaction with that device”.
“You have to put that animal at the centre of your thinking ... how they behave in the bush and how we can use that knowledge to trap them.
“If you can do that, you can catch a lot of pests. Pests are very cautious by nature and if people understand their behaviour, caution, and how to get around that natural caution, then pest trapping can be improved.”