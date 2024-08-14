“If you really love helping people, there is no job like it. We don’t get paid great but we love what we do and we love people.”

Taupō's Nicole Flaws receiving the Taupō Good Sort Award from Mayor David Trewavas and Harcourts Taupō owner Mary-Louise Johns. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

She works in the Youth Aid section and uses her hometown connections to good effect.

“They often push you out of where you live just to get a bit more experience in the busy cities but I was lucky to come back here and push my community connections to help me through the job.”

She said those young people who “dabble” in offending often just need the right connections to get them on the right path, while more serious offenders needed support to get through the court process.

Prevention was also a big part of the job and that’s where her special set of skills comes in.

“Using my skills of face painting DJing, you know, I just try and connect with my community as much as I can ... I just love being in my community and being there when they need us.”

She said there were other groups doing great things with youth in the Taupō District, including in the area of truancy.

“That is a huge issue in our community, is kids not going to school – especially after Covid, just due to different challenges. They just need a helping hand to get back on track.”

“Pickles” is a regular feature at community events as a face painter and DJ, and also does school discos.

She got into DJing when she was still at school and working at My Music Taupō.

“I used to work at The Music Shop with Jase when I was at school and he took me through to some of his DJing events when he used to do them and he taught me and it just kind of grew from there ... and used to do a bit with Peter from AVP [Audio Visual People] – he’s the one who actually pushed me to do DJ events.

“I DJ at community events mainly and the odd birthday celebration. I don’t do it as much since I’ve had this little one [daughter Kiana] but now and then it pops up. I make it to community events when I can.”

She said one thing Taupō was short of was mentors for young people.

“Just listening to them and learning about where they come from and helping them in directions where they have holes. Just connecting them with our services and our community. We have got great services but they just don’t know who to go to and it just takes an adult to help them get through.”

One of those who nominated Flaws was Sarrah, who said she was a big part of the community.

“She will always show up with love in her heart and give 100% and more to those in need ... she is a hardworking and beautiful person inside and out.”

Another person – Casey – said she nominated Pickles because she was the “epitome of a Taupō Good Sort”.

“She is a true genuine and caring person, the Taupō community is a better place having a person like Pickles around.”