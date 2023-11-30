International students (far left) Make Ebert and (far right) Helen Winslowski even returned to Taupō to visit their hosts (left to right) Amanda Bidwell, Zach Bidwell, Steve Bidwell and Evie Bidwell.

Providing a home for an international student is a worthwhile experience that also contributes to the local economy, according to one host family.

Taupō-nui-a-Tia College has long provided study opportunities for overseas school students, and now it hopes more couples and families will put their names forward to host a teenager during their stay.

Demand for Taupō school placements is increasing again after the Covid-19 pandemic paused the programme.

The scheme is especially popular with German, Italian and Japanese students.

Aniek Lenoir, Taupō-nui-a-Tia College director of international students, said the homestay placements benefit more than the students.

“The economic benefits for this town are hidden but can’t be overlooked.

“An average of 20 full-time equivalent students per year would bring more than $1 million into the region.

“This includes the homestay fees and the tuition fees, but also the visits from family members, who need accommodation, food, transport, and tourist attractions and of course, their own spending when they are here.”

There are also benefits to the host family, said Amanda Bidwell, a long-time host parent.

Her family have been part of the programme for the past seven years, so are well-versed in hosting international students.

" At first, we were a little apprehensive about the thought of having another person come into our family, but at the same time just very keen to showcase Taupō and other parts of New Zealand.

“We felt the experience of having a young person from another culture and country would enhance our lives too and it did exactly that.

“Our students became an extension of our family and to this day we stay in touch regularly with several of them returning within a few years of leaving. We just love them!”

The Bidwells have hosted students from a variety of cultures for between two and four terms, said Amanda, and it was rewarding to see how much they got from the experience.

“I think the best part about being a host parent is when you see them take on the challenges of being here and thriving in their new environment.

“They want to learn, they want to give everything a go.

“To go to a new school on the other side of the world, speak a new language, make new friends, join new sports teams, it can be tough!

“But, for the most part, they come well-prepared and the support from Taupo-nui-a-Tia is invaluable.”

Families are reimbursed $290 per week for hosting a student and are expected to give the student a place in their family, a room, food and, if needed, transport to and from activities.

They also don’t need to have children to take on an international student and applications from many forms of whānau, from single parents to older couples, are welcome, said Lenoir.

For more information on becoming a host family, contact Aniek Lenoir at aniek.lenoir@taupocollege.ac.nz.

