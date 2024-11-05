Environmental ranger Liam Andrews has been named Taupō District Council’s Kaitiaki o te Tau - Ranger of the Year 2024.
The annual award is dedicated to an outstanding parks and reserves team member who has best represented the values of the council.
When the job involves heading out at 6am to clean public toilets and pick up rubbish, a can-do attitude is essential – with the council saying Andrews had that quality “in spades”.
Parks operations manager for town centres Julie Gordon said Andrews consistently went above and beyond.
“Nothing is ever too much trouble. He’s a well-liked and respected member of our team; everyone [on the] council who has been involved with him comes back saying what a pleasure it is to work with him,” Gordon said.