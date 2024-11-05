Advertisement
Taupō District Council names environmental Ranger of the Year 2024

Waikato Herald
2 mins to read
Liam Andrews was named Taupō District Council’s Ranger of the Year for 2024. Photo / Taupō District Council

Environmental ranger Liam Andrews has been named Taupō District Council’s Kaitiaki o te Tau - Ranger of the Year 2024.

The annual award is dedicated to an outstanding parks and reserves team member who has best represented the values of the council.

When the job involves heading out at 6am to clean public toilets and pick up rubbish, a can-do attitude is essential – with the council saying Andrews had that quality “in spades”.

Parks operations manager for town centres Julie Gordon said Andrews consistently went above and beyond.

“Nothing is ever too much trouble. He’s a well-liked and respected member of our team; everyone [on the] council who has been involved with him comes back saying what a pleasure it is to work with him,” Gordon said.

“It doesn’t matter what we throw at him, he just takes that attitude and gets on with it.”

Andrews said the win was a surprise but it was “definitely nice” to be recognised.

“The team is brilliant to work with, one of the best I’ve been in. Some days, in the middle of winter, it’s a hard job, but we all do our part and try to enjoy it. You just have to always try to have a laugh and keep everyone up and about.”

The Ranger of the Year award is now in its fifth year, and the winner takes home a carved trophy donated by district parks manager Greg Hadley.

Gordon said this year’s winner was “extremely tough to pick” and there were a few other rangers who were “nipping at Liam’s heels”, including Hamish Bowler, Jedi Te Aho, Awhimate Eru, Paul Reyes, Evan Hallett, and Benjamin Whimp, who won last year.

Heading into the warmer summer months with major events coming to town, the council said its parks and reserves team would be “busier than ever”.

“If you see them out and about, say hello and thank them for their hard work keeping the district beautiful,” the council said.

