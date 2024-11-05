“It doesn’t matter what we throw at him, he just takes that attitude and gets on with it.”

Andrews said the win was a surprise but it was “definitely nice” to be recognised.

“The team is brilliant to work with, one of the best I’ve been in. Some days, in the middle of winter, it’s a hard job, but we all do our part and try to enjoy it. You just have to always try to have a laugh and keep everyone up and about.”

The Ranger of the Year award is now in its fifth year, and the winner takes home a carved trophy donated by district parks manager Greg Hadley.

Gordon said this year’s winner was “extremely tough to pick” and there were a few other rangers who were “nipping at Liam’s heels”, including Hamish Bowler, Jedi Te Aho, Awhimate Eru, Paul Reyes, Evan Hallett, and Benjamin Whimp, who won last year.

Heading into the warmer summer months with major events coming to town, the council said its parks and reserves team would be “busier than ever”.

“If you see them out and about, say hello and thank them for their hard work keeping the district beautiful,” the council said.