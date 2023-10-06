In DB Drag Racing, competitors trick out their amps, sub-woofers, speakers, battery power and the vehicle interior itself in a bid to max out the sound pressure in their vehicles.

Road trips have a whole new dimension with the Green family.

Jody Green and son Jayden are both automotive electricians and are also both national record holders in the competitive world of noisy car stereos.

Known as DB Drag Racing, competitors trick out their amps, sub-woofers, speakers, battery power and the vehicle interior itself to try to max out the sound pressure in their vehicles.

Jody has a little yellow Honda City worth about $300 on paper but the gear inside bumps its value up over $10,000.

He holds the national record in one of the big boy classes - the Superstreet 1-2 Class - clocking up 161.5 decibels while his son - 20-year-old Jayden Green - owns the Pro Class national record.

Jody Green, pictured, and son Jayden are both national record holders in the competitive world of noisy car stereos. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Jody has been doing it competitively for almost 25 years while Jayden has been involved since he was about 14.

Finding places to hold competitions is not easy because it can be a bit annoying for the neighbours, but fortunately there are other noisy events held in their hometown of Taupō where they can hide their own racket, including the occasional powerboat racing on Lake Taupō and regular race meets out at Taupō Motorsport Park.

“We have had one here [in the workshop on Runanga St] but because of the cafe we don’t want to disturb them so we have stopped doing that here at the workshop.”

They also host competitions in Auckland and Fielding, but Taupō always gets good attendance because of its central location.

“Straight after lockdown there was about 43 cars and it has dropped back to that 30 mark at the moment but people are always building more stuff and doing more stuff.”

The race to the top of the volume charts is on at a recent DB Drag Racing contest at Taupō Motorsport Park.

Noise is measured in decibels, which is a measure of pressure, so when the sound is cranked up it can be a bit much to take for anyone sitting inside. It is measured using a microphone placed at the front, on the passenger’s side.

“There is a lot of demo cars – girls with hair out the windows, blowing from the air coming out of the window.

“It’s amazing what people do to their bodies. Certain vehicles, it actually irritates the kidneys and everything internally but they sit in it.

“I don’t sit in mine. I am outside the vehicle running mine and same with Jayden because we just don’t want damage to our bodies, although his demo car - he sits in it and he’s been told off a few times from his grandmother.”

Jody’s record-breaking Honda City used to be his everyday car but he has now retired it from the road.

“This one was my everyday driver for a long time but because it is a Honda City it is a little bit harsh now so we have removed the seats and just move it around on a trailer, whereas Jayden’s one is an everyday vehicle.

“Jayden is in a pro class which means the car has got to be pretty much stock standard and have some sound deadening in it but not allowed to have any modifications in the vehicle.”

The sport is hugely popular in the United States and South America but Jody is still up there with the best, with the 16th noisiest car stereo in the world.

The next competition is scheduled for January next year but Jody said there had been a lot of inquiry from people wanting another chance to see where they stack up against the noisiest in the world.

“It is just about trying to find places that allow noise because it can become quite noisy.”





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



