Tairua footbridge for walking and cycling opens in time for summer

Tairua residents as well as representatives from Walk Tairua Society, Ratepayers Association, Ngati Hei, TCDC and Waka Kotahi celebrate the opening of the new footbridge. Photo / Supplied

Eager cyclists and pedestrians can look forward to safer summer trips in Tairua after the opening of a new footbridge across Graham's Stream at the northern end of the town.

The bridge has been a long time coming, with the Walk Tairua committee lobbying since the start of 2019 for a safe way for pedestrians and cyclists to cross the stream.

Prior to the footbridge opening, pedestrians and cyclists had to use the existing single-lane bridge for a loop through town, but the bridge is shared by state highway traffic. Avoiding it adds an extra 3km walk or cycle from Ocean Beach Rd to town.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Waikato system manager Cara Lauder says the people of Tairua rely on safe access over waterways to stay connected and for the community to thrive.

"We are thrilled to open the footbridge, which we know will be put to good use, allowing for safer journeys for people who walk and cycle in Tairua, especially during busy holiday periods."

Waka Kotahi began work on the bridge in August and it had been expected to take six weeks, but construction and opening were delayed due to Covid-19 alert level restrictions.

The new suspension footbridge sits about 5m downstream of the existing bridge and includes a path across the berm to connect it with the road.

Local Kaumatua Joe Davis (Ngāti Hei) led a blessing held at the footbridge last week before a small ribbon-cutting ceremony.