Surf Life Saving NZ urges beach visitors to take care after record rescues

Surf Life Saving New Zealand urges caution with record numbers of rescues already taking place this year. Photo / Supplied

With the summer holidays just around the corner, Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) is reminding people to take extra care when heading to the beach.

The early warm weather this year has brought high numbers of people to the beach before the holiday weekday patrols have begun. Unfortunately, lifeguards had to carry out record numbers of rescues in several parts of the country already and tragically there have been several drownings.

While lifeguards conducted 513 rescues and assisted 1142 people to safety over the 2020-21 period, this year has seen the SLS Northern Region carry out a third of the number of rescues they would typically see in an entire year.

As the warm weather forecast is expected to last through the summer and many New Zealanders are about to leave the cities for beach locations around the country, SLSNZ chief executive Paul Dalton urges the public to be mindful.

"This year has been another tough year for New Zealanders as we continue to deal with the impact of Covid-19, and many people are looking forward to enjoying more freedom very soon. Surf Life Saving New Zealand wants people to enjoy a great summer, but we also want you to get home from the beach safely."

With many people getting ready to explore the country and visit new destinations along the coast, they may be unaware of the different risks that beaches present. Dalton says: "The best way to stay safe is to choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags."

Figures from the soon to be released 2020-21 National Beach & Coastal Safety Report show that 46 per cent of drownings in New Zealand over the past decade occurred in the summer. Over the last 10 years, there were 167 beach and coastal drowning fatalities during the three summer months of December, January and February.

The warm weather forecast is expected to last through the summer and many New Zealanders are about to leave the cities for beach locations around the country. Photo / Supplied

Surf beaches also pose the greatest risk, with 36 per cent of beach and coastal fatal drownings occurring at these locations last year.

Figures from last year show 28 per cent of the total number of beach and coastal fatal drownings occurred while swimming or wading. Other high-risk activities were snorkelling (20 per cent) and boating (16 per cent).

Data also shows more males are drowning than females, accounting for 80 per cent over the 2020-21 period.

SLSNZ will launch the 2020-21 Beach & Coastal Safety Report later this month, which provides detailed information on drownings, high-risk activities, rescues, and emergency response.

Initial findings from the report reveal that New Zealand has a 44 per cent higher 10-year average beach and coastal drowning rate per capita (per 100,000 pop) than Australia.

Dalton says: "That is hugely concerning and a trend we want to reverse. Over the last 10 years, there have been 357 beach and coastal fatal drownings in New Zealand. Each one leaves families and communities devastated."

Lifeguards had to carry out record numbers of rescues in several parts of the country already and tragically there have been several drownings. Photo / Michael Craig

Other safety guidelines to consider include:

• Swim between the flags. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags – this is the safest place to swim.

• Ask a Lifeguard for advice. Even though conditions can change quickly, our lifeguards keep a constant eye on the beach situation as they continuously scope the beach for hazards, and keep on top of weather forecasts and understand the swell and tide conditions – they're a friendly bunch too!

• Look for, read and understand the safety signs

• Know your limits. Don't overestimate your ability or your children's ability to cope in the conditions. Too many people get into trouble in the water because they simply overestimate their abilities and underestimate the conditions.

• Keep kids within arm's reach. Keep your kids within arm's reach at all times in or near the water (close enough to cuddle) – rogue or large waves move really quickly and unexpectedly and can sweep kids away or knock them off their feet.

• Swim, surf, fish with mates. Always better together. There is safety in numbers. If you get in trouble in the water and you have your friends or family with you, you have instant back-up. They can help you out or get help if needed!

• Rips are a major hazard on New Zealand beaches and can be deadly. To survive a rip have the three Rs in mind: Relax, Raise, Ride. If caught in a rip current, relax and float, raise your hand to signal for help and ride the rip until it stops and you can swim back to shore, or help arrives.

• When rock fishing always wear a lifejacket and shoes with grip (no gumboots!) and don't turn your back to the sea.

• If you see someone in trouble in the water, call 111 and ask for the Police as they have a direct line to lifeguards and coastguard.

• If in doubt, stay out!

• Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun's damaging rays.