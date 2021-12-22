Consumer NZ sunscreen research finds one in five New Zealanders get sunburnt most years

Don't forget to use sunscreen to protect yourself against the harsh sun this summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Don't forget to use sunscreen to protect yourself against the harsh sun this summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Summer and sun belong together like salt and pepper, but don't forget to use sunscreen when enjoying the great weather as a recent survey shows that nearly one in five New Zealanders get sunburnt most years.

For the research Consumer NZ also looked at how sun smart New Zealanders are, what's important to them when buying sunscreen and whether they think current sunscreen standards are sufficient.

Consumer NZ research writer Belinda Castles said it was crucial for New Zealanders to be able to make informed sunscreen purchasing decisions, so they can get adequate protection from the harsh effects of the sun.

"But our research has found that New Zealanders lack trust in sunscreen labelling. Only 37 per cent of shoppers agree they can trust them."

The majority of people consulted in the survey support a mandatory sunscreen standard and regular testing requirements and about half of New Zealanders often or always wear sunscreen (53 per cent) and cover up with suitable clothing (48 per cent).

The research found that 83 per cent of New Zealanders want the government to make a sunscreen standard mandatory and nine out of 10 think sunscreen companies should be required to regularly test products, Castles says.

A private member's bill is currently before the house which, if passed, would require sunscreen manufacturers to comply with the Australian and New Zealand standard.

When purchasing a sunscreen, the price ranked as the third most important factor, after SPF and broad-spectrum protection. However, the cost of sunscreen is a major barrier for some New Zealanders, with 60 per cent thinking sunscreens are too expensive.

Which sunscreens can you trust?

Read more about Consumer NZ's sunscreen testing here.

Consumer NZ's tips for the defence against UV radiation:

● Sunscreen is only one part of the defence against UV radiation and shouldn't be used on its own. You should also cover up with suitable clothing, a hat and UV-protective sunglasses as well as seeking shade.

● When the sun's rays are most intense, limit your time outside.

● Look for sunscreens with an SPF of 30 or above, plus water resistance and broad-spectrum protection.

● Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outside.

● Apply plenty – about two teaspoons for each leg and one teaspoonful for each arm, your back, front and face (including neck and ears!). That adds up to about 45ml (nine teaspoons) for a full-body application.

● Ignore "once-a-day" claims, sunscreen should be reapplied often: every two hours you're outside.

● Mopping up sweat or towelling dry reduces protection: apply another coat of sunscreen immediately.