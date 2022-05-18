Hamilton-based hip hop artist Raiza Biza will be playing at the Saw Wave music concert this Saturday. Photo / Supplied

The Love the Centre campaign to get people back into Hamilton's city centre goes into the next round as four local music and arts events combine forces to celebrate a free super Saturday of arts and music on May 21.

A live street art battle, creative market and two concerts will brighten up Garden Place and Victoria on the River throughout the day.

Event organiser Lauren Kerr-Bell says she was excited to bring something a little different to the central city.

"This is an amazing collective effort from local arts organisers in the community to create a spectacular day of events."

The Super Saturday of music and arts kicks off at noon with the concert Downtown Sounds which sees local band Looking for Alaska and their up-and-coming musician friends turn up the volume in Garden Place.

Live street art battle Kapow Bridge City Walls will brighten up a temporary wall in Victoria on the River from 4pm, to the sounds of DJ Dujon Cullingford and hip-hop artist ThiefofBaghdad.

Also at Victoria on the River from 4pm are the Creative Markets showcasing original arts, crafts and streetwear.

The day culminates in the Saw Wave music concert starting at 5pm to celebrate NZ Music Month with live bands.

The line-up includes Los Angeles-based Kiwi producer FreQ Nasty, Auckland folk singer Louisa Nicklin, local indie band Bitter Defeat and Hamilton-based hip hop artist Raiza Biza, joined by Boon creative director Craig McClure who will provide live visuals to his performance.

Hamilton Central Business Association general manager Vanessa Williams says she was delighted to have "such a fantastic line-up of activity" happening in the city centre.

"Events and activations are always a crowd drawcard and to have so many on offer on one day will appeal across a broad range of audiences – there will be something for everyone."

Admission to all events is free.

For more information visit lovethecentre.co.nz