Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Huka Falls River Cruise in line for Tourism Industry Award 2024

Danielle Zollickhofer
By
Multimedia journalist, Waikato Herald·Waikato Herald·
4 mins to read
Huka Falls River Cruise at the base of Huka Falls.

Huka Falls River Cruise at the base of Huka Falls.

Almost 21 years ago, after being in business for only six months, vandals set Huka Falls River Cruise’s historic riverboat on fire. Now, the tourism operator is in line for a Tourism Industry Award.

Huka Falls River Cruise is run by Dave and Ange Kilmister who offer boat tours from Taupō along the Waikato River to Huka Falls and the Aratiatia Dam and rapids.

While Dave was nominated in the category Tourism Industry Champion last year, the 2024 event is the first time the business has been recognised as a finalist.

Together with Kohutapu Lodge and Tribal Tours, Terra and Tide, and The Seventh Generation, Huka Falls River Cruise is nominated in the category Tourism Excellence (Micro Business).

The award judges commented that Huka Falls River Cruise was a “model business” for leading the world in sustainable tourism and had proven economically sustainable and resilient in economic hard times.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They especially mentioned the team’s ecological work and involvement in the Wairakei Tourist Park initiative, as well as their collaboration with fellow local tourism operators.

Dave said it was great to be a finalist and the nomination had been a good opportunity to look back on the business’ past 23 years.

“It means, we are doing things right. It’s a family business, my wife and three daughters... we all work in it,” Dave said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We had a slow start ... In 2001 we bought an old, historic river boat, a 1907 paddle steamer, that needed a lot of work. We spent months refurbishing it and then, after six months in business, vandals set it on fire.

“It was a tough time but it has all changed for the better. We built a new, little pontoon riverboat which has taken us only three years to outgrow. So we built a bigger version of that and in the future, we may get [a second] boat.”

Dave Kilmister (second from right) with some of the Wairakei Tourist Park operators at a planting event. From left: Jonny Clapcott of FourB, Richard Klein of Huka Prawn Park, Shawn Vennell, Dave Kilmister and Linda Symons of the Craters of the Moon Trust. Photo / Laurilee McMichael
Dave Kilmister (second from right) with some of the Wairakei Tourist Park operators at a planting event. From left: Jonny Clapcott of FourB, Richard Klein of Huka Prawn Park, Shawn Vennell, Dave Kilmister and Linda Symons of the Craters of the Moon Trust. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Apart from their own tourism offering, the Huka Falls River Cruise team is heavily involved in the Wairakei Tourist Park project, as well as other community and environmental programmes, like river clean-ups, plantings and predator-free initiatives.

The Wairakei Tourist Park was an initiative to connect existing and new operators in the area to create an adventure precinct for the Taupō District and promote the location as a strong tourist destination.

“Wairakei Tourist Park has suffered a slow death in recent years but we’re working together to get it going again,” Dave said.

“We currently have 15 plus members and a couple of big businesses on board... The revival is already happening and we’re creating what was initially intended by the tourist park 40 years ago.”

Huka Falls River Cruise is a boat tour from Taupō along the Waikato River to Huka Falls and the Aratiatia Dam and rapids. Photo / LoveTaupo
Huka Falls River Cruise is a boat tour from Taupō along the Waikato River to Huka Falls and the Aratiatia Dam and rapids. Photo / LoveTaupo

He said he strongly believed in the Taupō area.

“It’s a neat little place, easy to go to for the day.

“We’ve got lots of iconic sites. Huka Falls is one of the most visited scenic reserves [in New Zealand], we’ve got the Aratiatia Rapids and the golf course, jet boats and mountain biking.”

Meanwhile, fellow Waikato tourism businesses Hobbiton Movie Set and Discover Waitomo are also in line for a tourism award.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hobbiton even scooped up three finalist spots. They have been nominated for the Visitor Experience Award, the Resilience and Innovation Award, and the Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business).

Discover Waitomo is also a finalist in the latter category.

Winners will be announced on November 6 at the awards gala dinner in Auckland.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Waikato News

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News