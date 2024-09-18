They especially mentioned the team’s ecological work and involvement in the Wairakei Tourist Park initiative, as well as their collaboration with fellow local tourism operators.

Dave said it was great to be a finalist and the nomination had been a good opportunity to look back on the business’ past 23 years.

“It means, we are doing things right. It’s a family business, my wife and three daughters... we all work in it,” Dave said.

“We had a slow start ... In 2001 we bought an old, historic river boat, a 1907 paddle steamer, that needed a lot of work. We spent months refurbishing it and then, after six months in business, vandals set it on fire.

“It was a tough time but it has all changed for the better. We built a new, little pontoon riverboat which has taken us only three years to outgrow. So we built a bigger version of that and in the future, we may get [a second] boat.”

Dave Kilmister (second from right) with some of the Wairakei Tourist Park operators at a planting event. From left: Jonny Clapcott of FourB, Richard Klein of Huka Prawn Park, Shawn Vennell, Dave Kilmister and Linda Symons of the Craters of the Moon Trust. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

Apart from their own tourism offering, the Huka Falls River Cruise team is heavily involved in the Wairakei Tourist Park project, as well as other community and environmental programmes, like river clean-ups, plantings and predator-free initiatives.

The Wairakei Tourist Park was an initiative to connect existing and new operators in the area to create an adventure precinct for the Taupō District and promote the location as a strong tourist destination.

“Wairakei Tourist Park has suffered a slow death in recent years but we’re working together to get it going again,” Dave said.

“We currently have 15 plus members and a couple of big businesses on board... The revival is already happening and we’re creating what was initially intended by the tourist park 40 years ago.”

Huka Falls River Cruise is a boat tour from Taupō along the Waikato River to Huka Falls and the Aratiatia Dam and rapids. Photo / LoveTaupo

He said he strongly believed in the Taupō area.

“It’s a neat little place, easy to go to for the day.

“We’ve got lots of iconic sites. Huka Falls is one of the most visited scenic reserves [in New Zealand], we’ve got the Aratiatia Rapids and the golf course, jet boats and mountain biking.”

Meanwhile, fellow Waikato tourism businesses Hobbiton Movie Set and Discover Waitomo are also in line for a tourism award.

Hobbiton even scooped up three finalist spots. They have been nominated for the Visitor Experience Award, the Resilience and Innovation Award, and the Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business).

Discover Waitomo is also a finalist in the latter category.

Winners will be announced on November 6 at the awards gala dinner in Auckland.

