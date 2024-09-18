Huka Falls River Cruise is run by Dave and Ange Kilmister who offer boat tours from Taupō along the Waikato River to Huka Falls and the Aratiatia Dam and rapids.
While Dave was nominated in the category Tourism Industry Champion last year, the 2024 event is the first time the business has been recognised as a finalist.
Together with Kohutapu Lodge and Tribal Tours, Terra and Tide, and The Seventh Generation, Huka Falls River Cruise is nominated in the category Tourism Excellence (Micro Business).
The award judges commented that Huka Falls River Cruise was a “model business” for leading the world in sustainable tourism and had proven economically sustainable and resilient in economic hard times.
“We had a slow start ... In 2001 we bought an old, historic river boat, a 1907 paddle steamer, that needed a lot of work. We spent months refurbishing it and then, after six months in business, vandals set it on fire.
“It was a tough time but it has all changed for the better. We built a new, little pontoon riverboat which has taken us only three years to outgrow. So we built a bigger version of that and in the future, we may get [a second] boat.”
Apart from their own tourism offering, the Huka Falls River Cruise team is heavily involved in the Wairakei Tourist Park project, as well as other community and environmental programmes, like river clean-ups, plantings and predator-free initiatives.
The Wairakei Tourist Park was an initiative to connect existing and new operators in the area to create an adventure precinct for the Taupō District and promote the location as a strong tourist destination.
“Wairakei Tourist Park has suffered a slow death in recent years but we’re working together to get it going again,” Dave said.
“We currently have 15 plus members and a couple of big businesses on board... The revival is already happening and we’re creating what was initially intended by the tourist park 40 years ago.”
He said he strongly believed in the Taupō area.
“It’s a neat little place, easy to go to for the day.
“We’ve got lots of iconic sites. Huka Falls is one of the most visited scenic reserves [in New Zealand], we’ve got the Aratiatia Rapids and the golf course, jet boats and mountain biking.”
Meanwhile, fellow Waikato tourism businesses Hobbiton Movie Set and Discover Waitomo are also in line for a tourism award.