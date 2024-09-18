As the site of the gardens is of significance to mana whenua and Ngaati Wairere, the design of the entry precinct has been developed together with a mana whenua advisory group.

The design incorporates themes of manaakitanga (hospitality) and kaitiakitanga (guardianship).

“People always hear how the land that the gardens are on used to be a rubbish dump... but the gardens are [also] situated on and near numerous pā sites. People lived here,” Ryan said.

“The use of tall timber elements [in the precinct design] ... resemble the walls of a fortified pā ... The large vertical posts, inspired by traditional Māori gardening tools (mara kai), form a palisade around the courtyard.”

Another nod to this part of the garden’s history is found inside the new shop: on the wall, behind glass, are historical gardening tools on loan from Waikato Museum.

The shop, which is also the garden’s new exit, stocks local products, including tea, chocolate and condiments.

Ryan said there were lots of opportunities to further develop the shop.

Her favourite part about the entry precinct project had been the space outside the centre.

“I love the way we transformed the visitor centre and outdoor area. It’s a space for everyone.”

When asked about the entry fee causing upset among Waikato residents, Ryan said she was very “empathetic” about the concerns and would especially feel for people living close to the city boundary, like Tamahere.

The entry precinct and visitor centre have been designed in collaboration with a mana whenua advisory group. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“We’re always concerned about people being upset, but a line had to be drawn somewhere. We need to become more financially sustainable.”

She said signs were “strong” that the gardens wouldn’t see a significant drop in visitors.

More than 30,000 Hamiltonians had already signed up for the free MyGardens Pass and 200 out-of-towners had purchased an annual pass.

One of the residents who signed up for the MyGardens Pass was Rosamund Ramsbottom. She visited the gardens on Tuesday, with her friend Belinda McDonald, from Alexandra.

“[The visitor centre] is stunning, a real asset to Hamilton. They’ve done a tremendous job,” Ramsbottom said.

McDonald, who last visited the gardens several years ago, agreed.

Hamilton Gardens director Lucy Ryan. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

“I’m blown away, the gardens really are world-class now.”

Ramsbottom said she could understand the frustrations of people now needing to pay.

“You can understand their feelings, but it has to happen. We can’t have any more rates rises of this scale.”

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said the entry fee would ensure the legacy of former Hamilton Gardens director Dr Peter Sergel continued and the gardens remain top-class.

“A small paid entry for non-Hamiltonian visitors will do just that, while reducing the burden for Hamilton residents and ratepayers. And it’s a small price to pay because this place is definitely worth it.”

The new Hamilton Gardens entry precinct. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The $20 entry fee for non-Hamiltionians over 16 years applies only to the enclosed and themed gardens.

All outer areas of Hamilton Gardens will remain free, including the rose gardens, playground, rhododendron lawn, cafe and lake.

Revenue from paid entry is projected to generate $10 million over the next 10 years.

The $20 is for single admission, but there are also options for an annual pass which will be $50. There is a special intro price of $39 until December 31, 2024.

Hamilton residents and ratepayers can sign up for a MyGardens Resident Pass, to explore the Enclosed Gardens for free, at hamiltongardens.co.nz/mygardenspass or at the Hamilton Gardens.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.

