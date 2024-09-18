The visitor centre, located on the site of the former Hamilton Gardens Pavillion, was part of the $12 million Hamilton Gardens entry precinct development, which also included a new shop and upgrades to venue spaces.
“The use of tall timber elements [in the precinct design] ... resemble the walls of a fortified pā ... The large vertical posts, inspired by traditional Māori gardening tools (mara kai), form a palisade around the courtyard.”
Another nod to this part of the garden’s history is found inside the new shop: on the wall, behind glass, are historical gardening tools on loan from Waikato Museum.
The shop, which is also the garden’s new exit, stocks local products, including tea, chocolate and condiments.
Ryan said there were lots of opportunities to further develop the shop.
Her favourite part about the entry precinct project had been the space outside the centre.
“I love the way we transformed the visitor centre and outdoor area. It’s a space for everyone.”
When asked about the entry fee causing upset among Waikato residents, Ryan said she was very “empathetic” about the concerns and would especially feel for people living close to the city boundary, like Tamahere.
“We’re always concerned about people being upset, but a line had to be drawn somewhere. We need to become more financially sustainable.”
She said signs were “strong” that the gardens wouldn’t see a significant drop in visitors.
More than 30,000 Hamiltonians had already signed up for the free MyGardens Pass and 200 out-of-towners had purchased an annual pass.
Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate said the entry fee would ensure the legacy of former Hamilton Gardens director Dr Peter Sergel continued and the gardens remain top-class.
“A small paid entry for non-Hamiltonian visitors will do just that, while reducing the burden for Hamilton residents and ratepayers. And it’s a small price to pay because this place is definitely worth it.”
The $20 entry fee for non-Hamiltionians over 16 years applies only to the enclosed and themed gardens.
All outer areas of Hamilton Gardens will remain free, including the rose gardens, playground, rhododendron lawn, cafe and lake.
Revenue from paid entry is projected to generate $10 million over the next 10 years.
The $20 is for single admission, but there are also options for an annual pass which will be $50. There is a special intro price of $39 until December 31, 2024.