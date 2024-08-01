Hamilton City Council deputy chief executive and general manager of the council’s Destination Group Sean Murray said the themed Enclosed Gardens made up only 10% of the 50ha gardens, so a large part would still be accessible free.

“Everyone, no matter where you live, will continue to have free access to the Hamilton Gardens Cafe, rose gardens, Rhododendron Lawn, Camellia Garden, children’s playground, Turtle Lake and parking.”

The India Char Bagh Garden at Hamilton Gardens. Photo / Grant Sheehan

The entry fee has proved to be a polarising topic in recent years.

Elected members debated it extensively, with alternative options, including a lower charge for Waipā and Waikato district residents, having been considered.

Councillors confirmed the charge of $20 for non-Hamiltonians during the 2023-24 annual plan, following public consultation.

The council said it would cost about $6 million a year to operate and maintain the Gardens. Until now, that cost has fallen largely on Hamilton ratepayers despite about 60% of visitors coming from outside of the city.

In comparison, a standard adult entry at Kew Gardens in London costs $40, and $41 for Hunter Valley Gardens in Australia.

Hamilton City Council deputy chief executive and general manager of the council’s Destination Group Sean Murray. Photo / Mile Walen

Murray said he understood not everybody was going to like the charge.

“But council has huge budget pressures, as do ratepayers. Council decided it cannot continue to lay the financial burden of the Gardens solely on our ratepayers. That’s not fair,” he said,

“The Gardens are also some of the best you’ll see in the world, the charge recognises their value.”

Over 10 years, about $10 million is forecast to be recovered from entry fees, with all of it ring-fenced for the running of the Gardens.

Annual passes will cost $39 if purchased before December 31, or $50 from January 1.

SuperGold, student ID and Community Services Card holders receive a 10% discount on entry fees.

Between July 2023 and July 2024, a record 537,584 visited the Enclosed Gardens, which have received numerous accolades over the years, including featuring in Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best list.

The Visitor Entry Precinct Project is part of the Hamilton Gardens Development Programme.

This programme also includes four new gardens: the Ancient Egyptian Garden, which opened in May 2022, as well as the Medieval, Pasifika and Baroque gardens, which are now under development.

The Medieval Garden is in the final stages of fundraising through Momentum Waikato, with an opening date hoped for spring next year.

