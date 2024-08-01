The $20 fee to visit the 18 enclosed gardens would apply to out-of-towners and help take the financial pressure of running Hamilton Gardens off ratepayers and create a more self-sustainable visitor destination, Hamilton City Council said.
People who live in Hamilton, Hamilton ratepayers, and anyone under 16 would be able to access the gardens free.
Hamiltonians and Hamilton ratepayers would need to provide proof of address and photo ID for free entry, at least for the first visit.
They can then apply for a MyGardens Pass, which would allow them unlimited visits, or show proof of address and ID each visit.
Hamilton City Council deputy chief executive and general manager of the council’s Destination Group Sean Murray said the themed Enclosed Gardens made up only 10% of the 50ha gardens, so a large part would still be accessible free.
“Everyone, no matter where you live, will continue to have free access to the Hamilton Gardens Cafe, rose gardens, Rhododendron Lawn, Camellia Garden, children’s playground, Turtle Lake and parking.”
The entry fee has proved to be a polarising topic in recent years.
Councillors confirmed the charge of $20 for non-Hamiltonians during the 2023-24 annual plan, following public consultation.
The council said it would cost about $6 million a year to operate and maintain the Gardens. Until now, that cost has fallen largely on Hamilton ratepayers despite about 60% of visitors coming from outside of the city.
In comparison, a standard adult entry at Kew Gardens in London costs $40, and $41 for Hunter Valley Gardens in Australia.
Murray said he understood not everybody was going to like the charge.
“But council has huge budget pressures, as do ratepayers. Council decided it cannot continue to lay the financial burden of the Gardens solely on our ratepayers. That’s not fair,” he said,
“The Gardens are also some of the best you’ll see in the world, the charge recognises their value.”
Over 10 years, about $10 million is forecast to be recovered from entry fees, with all of it ring-fenced for the running of the Gardens.
Annual passes will cost $39 if purchased before December 31, or $50 from January 1.
SuperGold, student ID and Community Services Card holders receive a 10% discount on entry fees.