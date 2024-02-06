South Waikato District Council deputy mayor Bill Machen has stepped down. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

South Waikato deputy mayor Bill Machen has stepped down from the role.

He announced that decision at this month’s full council meeting but said he would continue to serve the rest of this term as a councillor in the Tokoroa Ward.

Machen has held the role of deputy mayor since 2019.

“I ... sincerely thank ex-Mayor Jenny Shattock and current Mayor Gary Petley for the opportunity to serve the district and community in this role. I have valued the opportunities to represent our District within the greater Waikato region and at national events.

“I want to thank the many people in the community who have supported me on my local government journey.”

Petley thanked Machen for his support in Petley’s first term as mayor.

“Bill’s support has been unwavering and it has been greatly appreciated.

“There is a good 18 months to go until the next local body election and this will provide opportunity and time for councillor Daine to grow into the role and gain the necessary knowledge and experience to support the role of the mayor,” he said.

Tokoroa Ward councillor Hamish Daine has been appointed to replace Machen as deputy mayor. The official handover will be at the end of this month.

Daine is currently serving his second term as a councillor and has been rumoured to be a future mayoral candidate.

In a Facebook post during the 2022 election, Daine said he had felt “a lot of community pressure to stand for mayor” and “a local paper” had falsely reported that he had entered the mayoral race.

Daine said at the time: “While I am honoured, I have to make sure at this point in my life I’m present for my seven children, which I’m sure people can understand. So it’s not a no, just not quite yet.”

At the 2022 election, only two candidates contested the mayoralty after Jenny Shattock announced her retirement: Petley and previous Tokoroa Ward councillor Arama Ngapo.

