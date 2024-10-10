Advertisement
South Waikato crash: State Highway 32 near Tokoroa re-opens following serious accident

Waikato Herald·
Diversion road State Highway 32 is blocked. Photo / File

State Highway 32 has reopened after a serious crash early on Friday morning.

One person died in the accident and another was believed to be in moderate condition.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Whakamaru Rd, State Highway 32, south of Tokoroa, at 6.30am.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH32 was closed between SH1 and SH30 in both directions.

State Highway 1 south of Tokoroa is also closed for major maintenance works, meaning motorists had a longer detour in both directions along the North Island’s main arterial route and had been advised to plan their journey carefully.

Motorists should refer to NZTA’s journey planner for more up-to-date information.

A serious crash on a SH1 detour route will force motorists to detour via Rotorua until at least early afternoon. Image / NZTA Journey Planner
A traffic bulletin for NZTA said drivers needed to detour via Rotorua until the road reopen, which it did at about midday.

“For northbound traffic, turn right from SH1 onto SH30, left at the roundabout from SH30 onto SH5, then continue along SH5 until you rejoin SH1 in Tīrau,” NZTA said.

Southbound traffic must detour from SH1 after Tirau, following the route in reverse.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Whakamaru Rd, near Mangakino, at about 6.30am.

Police said initial indications suggested there were serious injuries.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance and helicopter responded to the incident, near Kinleith.

“One patient in a moderate condition was transported to Tokoroa Hospital, by ambulance,” the spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded with three fire crews.

