Diversion road State Highway 32 is blocked. Photo / File

State Highway 32 has reopened after a serious crash early on Friday morning.

One person died in the accident and another was believed to be in moderate condition.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on Whakamaru Rd, State Highway 32, south of Tokoroa, at 6.30am.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH32 was closed between SH1 and SH30 in both directions.

State Highway 1 south of Tokoroa is also closed for major maintenance works, meaning motorists had a longer detour in both directions along the North Island’s main arterial route and had been advised to plan their journey carefully.