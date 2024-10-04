A 17-kilometre stretch of SH1 from its intersection with SH32 in Tokoroa to Upper Ātiamuri will be closed 24/7 for at least six weeks, weather dependent to accommodate four separate work areas ranging from 2.9km to 5.7km in length.
The resulting detour via SH32 and SH30, which bypasses the town of Kinleith, will add about 35 minutes or 47km to journey times.
The work is part of NZTA’s ambitious project to complete four years’ worth of road renewals on SH1 in the span of 16 months.
The closure has prompted expressions of concern from Tokoroa’s business community.
Tokoroa Business Incorporated chairperson Roger Dower told the Waikato Herald the road closure would have a negative impact on local businesses along SH1.
“People are bypassing Tokoroa as they are going out of their way,” Dower said.
Dower said the road closure would make “business hard” and cost both customers and business owners.
“I hope the roadworks fix the road for good and fix it right,” Dower said.
NZTA’s website acknowledged queries from businesses asking for compensation for those adversely affected by road closures.
“We recognise and acknowledge there will be inconvenience and disruption to people while this work is carried out,” the website said.
According to the website, businesses are entitled to compensation for “business loss” only when they are required to relocate because land has been acquired.
“Therefore, businesses who are impacted by works but are not required to relocate because we acquired their land, are not entitled to any compensation for their business losses.”
The website said NZTA endeavoured to keep those affected as informed as possible. A drop-in-session was hosted in Tokoroa on October 3. NZTA had also completed “a lot” of letterbox drops of information in the Tokoroa area.