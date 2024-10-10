Diversion road State Highway 32 is blocked. Photo / File

State Highway 32 is closed south of Tokoroa following a serious crash, on a route being used as a diversion from SH1.

State Highway 1 south of Tokoroa is also closed for major maintenance works, meaning motorists now face a longer detour in both directions along the North Island’s main arterial route and are being advised to plan their journey carefully.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Whakamaru Rd, near Mangakino, at 6.30am.

Police said initial indications suggested there were serious injuries.

“At this stage, there is no further information,” a Police spokesperson said.