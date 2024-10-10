Advertisement
South Waikato crash: State Highway 32 near Tokoroa closed following serious accident

Danielle Zollickhofer
By
Multimedia journalist, Waikato Herald·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Diversion road State Highway 32 is blocked. Photo / File

State Highway 32 is closed south of Tokoroa following a serious crash, on a route being used as a diversion from SH1.

State Highway 1 south of Tokoroa is also closed for major maintenance works, meaning motorists now face a longer detour in both directions along the North Island’s main arterial route and are being advised to plan their journey carefully.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash on Whakamaru Rd, near Mangakino, at 6.30am.

Police said initial indications suggested there were serious injuries.

“At this stage, there is no further information,” a Police spokesperson said.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said SH32 is closed between SH1 and SH30 in both directions.

“Please delay your journey or use an alternative route via Rotorua.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident near Kinleith, at 06.27am. One ambulance and one helicopter responded.

“One patient in a moderate condition was transported to Tokoroa Hospital, by ambulance,” the spokesperson said.

“Please refer to Police New Zealand for all further information.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received the initial report at 6.25am and responded with three fire crews.

“Police is the lead agency so we can’t comment any further.”

