Shovel-ready Government funding to transform Ruakura into super hub

The funding will turn Ruakura into a super hub. Photo / Hamilton City Council

Shovel-ready spending has made its way to Hamilton after the Government signed off on a $40 million investment to fast track the development of the Ruakura super hub, which involves the Ruakura inland port along with the nearby industrial precinct.

The Government's investment will also partially fund the critical transportation, bulk infrastructure and environmental protection works such as the Mangaonua watercourse and a 10ha wetland.

The investment will take the form of a $20m grant to be applied to public assets, roading and infrastructure and the balance by way of a concessionary loan. It was announced last week by Urban Development and Transport Minister Phil Twyford, and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

These initial projects are estimated to directly create around 250 full-time equivalent jobs over a three-year period, not including jobs created by the port operation and planned logistics buildings.

Chairwoman of Te Whakaakitenga o Waikato, Parekawhia McLean, said the tribal governance entity for Waikato-Tainui, thanked the Government for its decision to invest in these shovel-ready projects.

"This investment is a major statement of confidence. We thank the Government, as this confidence will rapidly flow through to our business community, wider community and our iwi. It also mirrors the significant investment from Waikato-Tainui in realising the vision for Ruakura," said McLean.

Hamilton City mayor Paula Southgate said the Government investment provides critical support for one of the most important long-term projects for Hamilton city and the wider region, with far-reaching economic, environmental and social benefits.

"Waikato-Tainui and Tainui Group Holdings have driven this project with great vision and commitment, and I'm delighted we could partner with them on the shovel-ready application to jointly deliver enormous benefits to our city," Southgate said.

"The announcement illustrates how local and central government can work together with key regional partners to get great outcomes for our people. As a responsible council, we need to keep looking further ahead even as Ruakura develops, planning for the transport connections to keep our city moving and economy growing."

TGH chief executive, Chris Joblin, said the funding means the Ruakura super hub will be fully open for business one to two years sooner than previously planned.

"With this funding confirmed we are now, jointly with HCC, moving ahead to finalise contracts and invite tenders from qualified contractors for construction work on these upcoming projects in the current earthworks season," said Joblin.

The inland port will be serviced by high-capacity rail and roading infrastructure, with the East Coast main trunk rail line running along the port's northern boundary and the new Waikato Expressway on the eastern boundary. Initially, rail services will be provided by the existing Metro Port trains running between Auckland and Tauranga.

The Ruakura precinct is estimated to accommodate 6000-12,000 jobs once it is fully developed (in around 2060) and will have significant social and economic benefits for Waikato iwi, Hamilton, the region and New Zealand as a whole.

Joblin said that progress on the Ruakura project reflected the benefits of iwi, business, local and central government working together.

"We greatly value the collaborative approach with the NZ Government and Hamilton City Council. Our combined energies and resources are moving Ruakura ahead at speed as we track towards an early/mid 2022 opening for the Ruakura inland port component," he said.