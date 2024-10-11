The South Auckland-born; Waikato-raised fighter was 19 when he claimed the King in the Ring title.

Now the 20-year-old is continuing to climb the ranks.

He currently holds seven New Zealand titles, including the New Zealand Middle Weight; IKBF — South Pacific Middle Weight; AMTA – Pro New Zealand Muaythai Middle Weight; MASA – Pro Commonwealth Middleweight; WBC – New Zealand Pro Middle Weight Muaythai; King in the Ring Middle Weight and the WMC – Pro Middleweight.

Titus Proctor won the final King in the Ring event of 2023. Photo / Combat Sports Network

“I’ve had seven fights this year – I won all of them. I always knew this world title fight was going to happen, so I’ve been preparing,” Proctor says.

“This opportunity is a big thing for me. That was always my dream from the start, becoming a world champion. October 19, I feel like it’s going to come true.”

It hasn’t been an easy journey to get to this point though. He was a troubled teenager.

“[I was] getting into trouble outside the ring,” Proctor told NZME in January.

“I didn’t really have stuff to do with my time and I was using my time in the wrong ways. When I found the gym, it took up a lot of my time and it gave me something to wake up to and look forward to every day.

“I was getting into mischief; getting in trouble with the police and at school, fighting in the street – just little petty stuff.

“The second I started training, I was like ‘Man, I love this’.”

Fellow Tihipuke Muay Thai fighter Pikiao Tairua-Bracken will face Leon Pettifer for the WKBF Super Welter Weight NZ Title while his younger sister Bubba Tairua-Bracken will take on Meg Barlow for the WKBF Flyweight NZ Title.

“This opportunity means a lot. We put in a lot of hard work during training, we sacrifice a lot of our free time and weekends. Everything you put in, when you get into the ring, you get out what you’ve put in,” Proctor says.

“Thank you for all the support from the people that watch combat sports. Without them, the sport wouldn’t be as big as it is today. Shout out to them, my team and to my family for helping me during training camps.

“Tune in and watch, it’s going to be a good show – a night to remember.”

Tickets are available via Ticketek.

