Hamilton's Pikiao Tairua-Bracken beat Caeden Skipper with a first-round knockout at the Arsenal-X 3: Hybrid Fight Series, mixed rules event at EventFinda Stadium. Photo / Leo Kurono Kirk
Three Waikato MMA fighters challenged the best fighters in the country on Saturday, making the trek to Auckland to compete at the Arsenal-X 3: Hybrid Fight Series, mixed rules event at EventFinda Stadium.
“I’d like to give thanks in these tough times to the crowd that turned up and to our sponsors, we can’t do it without them.”
Tairua-Bracken is part of a group of impressive young, Waikato fighters rapidly carving out a niche at the top echelon of New Zealand fight sports with two recent King in the Ring 8-man champions in Michael Isaac (House of Pain), Titus Proctor (TMT) and arguably New Zealand’s top up-and-coming young MMA talent in Ethan Brocket (Core MMA).
Arsenal-X commentator and UFC coach Mike Angove is seeing a rising tide of talent coming from the Waikato.
“That guys coming from Hamilton are young and yet so polished is a testament to the job their coaches are doing, they’ve been toiling away below the radar for some time and are now producing a new wave of talent,” Angove said.
“Titus Proctor is a beast, who won the King in the Ring at just 19 years of age, and Ethan Brocket has beaten the best young fighters across three codes in the past 12 months - it’s impressive.
“That Pikiao, who comes from the gym as Titus, is main eventing, is an endorsement for Waikato fighters and coaches who are now turning up not just to take part, but to win.”