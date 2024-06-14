A scooter rider and a car collided at the intersection of Tamamutu St and Rifle Range Rd on June 7. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Police are appealing for information following a crash where a car collided with a person on an e-scooter on Friday June 7.

The collision took place on Tamamutu St about 8.10pm.

A police spokesperson said the male on the scooter sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

“Police would like to hear from anyone who was on or near Rifle Range Rd and Tamamutu St around 8.10pm who may have witnessed the collision or may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident.

“Anyone who may have information that can help police in their investigation, please contact us on 105, quoting file number 240608/8052.”



