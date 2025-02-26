Conservation Minister Tama Potaka on Saturday announced a one-off funding injection of $750,000 over three years for the Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust, which runs Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari (SMM).
“This funding is crucial for maintaining, protecting, and enhancing our 3363-hectare ecosystem. It ... will help to bridge some of the immediate fiscal gap,” he said.
Co-chairwoman Norma Taute added: “The significance of this funding cannot be overstated. It is a humbling recognition of ... the strength of our co-governance partnership with mana whenua.”
Waikato Regional Council said it was “very excited” to hear about the funding boost.
“For the past 16 years, we have been a long-time supporter of Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari through our Natural Heritage Fund, with our latest funding support being $1,467,275 over four years till 2026,” it said in a post on social media.
Waipā District mayor Susan O’Regan was equally happy to hear the news.
“Maungatautari is one of the jewels in the crown for Waipā.
“We are thrilled that this funding will help support the vital biodiversity, conservation and translocation work carried out by the dedicated team at Maungatautari – including the network of nearly 200 volunteers.
“I’m delighted that Minister Potaka and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have acknowledged the enormous importance of conserving some of our most treasured taonga at this special ecological sanctuary.”
The announcement of support for SMM came as the Government also revealed $4.5 million of funding for conservation body QEII National Trust to reinforce the protection of the country’s biodiversity on private land.
QEII Trust works with farmers and landowners who voluntarily set aside permanently protected areas including forests and wetlands on private property using covenants.
“The QEII Trust has proven extremely effective in collaborating to protect ... crucial habitats, particularly in lowland and coastal zones where much of our threatened biodiversity exists,” Potaka said.
“This funding increase acknowledges the trust’s excellent track record.”