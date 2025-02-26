“I’m confident this funding will help the sanctuary continue their work with our precious native species,” Potaka said.

Speaking to the Waikato Herald after the funding announcement, Hughes said the government funding was “huge” for the sanctuary.

“It’s incredibly welcomed. We had a pretty stressful 12 months finding funding to keep us afloat... This helps with that.

“It gives us breathing space.”

Hughes said the announcement came as a “real surprise”.

“I still can’t quite believe it. I think for the first time in a year I was able to get a good sleep.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari chief executive Helen Hughes. Photo / Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

“We didn’t see this coming... We were made aware of this potentially happening on Thursday [last week], but until it’s officially announced you just don’t know.

“What this shows is that the minister has been working in the background... He hasn’t left us alone.”

She said the sanctuary still had to look at long-term solutions that would see them become self-funding.

“We are looking at ways to diversify our revenue stream... like growing tourism offerings and culture offerings and raising awareness for the research that has happened on the maunga.

“But right now, we are taking a minute to breathe and reflect on a challenging year... It’s onwards and upwards from here.”

The funding comes from the International Visitor Levy which is also contributed to by international visitors to SMM - creating a “wonderful funding ecosystem”, SMM co-chairman Don Scarlet said.

“We are delighted and deeply grateful to be recognised by central government in this way.

“This funding is crucial for maintaining, protecting, and enhancing our 3363-hectare ecosystem. It ... will help to bridge some of the immediate fiscal gap,” he said.

Co-chairwoman Norma Taute added: “The significance of this funding cannot be overstated. It is a humbling recognition of ... the strength of our co-governance partnership with mana whenua.”

Waikato Regional Council said it was “very excited” to hear about the funding boost.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari has been a reserve since 1912. Photo / Hamilton and Waikato Tourism

“For the past 16 years, we have been a long-time supporter of Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari through our Natural Heritage Fund, with our latest funding support being $1,467,275 over four years till 2026,” it said in a post on social media.

Waipā District mayor Susan O’Regan was equally happy to hear the news.

“Maungatautari is one of the jewels in the crown for Waipā.

“We are thrilled that this funding will help support the vital biodiversity, conservation and translocation work carried out by the dedicated team at Maungatautari – including the network of nearly 200 volunteers.

“I’m delighted that Minister Potaka and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon have acknowledged the enormous importance of conserving some of our most treasured taonga at this special ecological sanctuary.”

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka. Photo / Mike Scott

The announcement of support for SMM came as the Government also revealed $4.5 million of funding for conservation body QEII National Trust to reinforce the protection of the country’s biodiversity on private land.

QEII Trust works with farmers and landowners who voluntarily set aside permanently protected areas including forests and wetlands on private property using covenants.

“The QEII Trust has proven extremely effective in collaborating to protect ... crucial habitats, particularly in lowland and coastal zones where much of our threatened biodiversity exists,” Potaka said.

“This funding increase acknowledges the trust’s excellent track record.”

The trust’s total annual funding from the Government is now just under $5.8 million per year for the next three years.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.