As a result of the funding difficulties, the sanctuary also lost staff.

“Our ranger team has halved going from 14 down to seven. They are now mainly focusing on our day-to-day operations, keeping the maunga pest-free and monitoring fence line - which is a lot [of work given the sanctuary’s size].”

Since SMM’s financial struggles became imminent, the sanctuary has left no leaf unturned and lobbied not only on a local but also national level.

Hughes said central Government had not yet come to the table, which was “disappointing”.

“But I know we aren’t alone. There are six other sanctuaries in New Zealand and we connected with them to talk about how we can do things differently and work together better,” she said.

“We are doing everything we can.”

Overall, the sanctuary was now “focusing its energy” on finding funding long-term, Hughes said.

“There is still lots of work to do. It will take three to five years to get where we want to be.”

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, located between Te Awamutu and Putāruru, is New Zealand’s largest ecological bird and wildlife reserve.

Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari's Kiwi translocation 2024 saw 222 birds move to new homes. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

The 3400ha sanctuary is surrounded by 47km of pest-proof fence and is home to numerous endangered bird species, native wildlife and plants.

Last year, SMM made history when it became home to a kākāpō population. It was the first time, kākāpō had been living on the mainland in 40 years.

This year, SMM, together with Save the Kiwi and Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, led the biggest kiwi translocation in New Zealand to date, when 222 birds moved to new homes.

Danielle Zollickhofer is a multimedia journalist and assistant news director at the Waikato Herald. She joined NZME in 2021 and is based in Hamilton.