The conservation effort was a joint project between Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, and conservation trust Save the Kiwi, as part of the trust’s kōhanga kiwi strategy which aims to boost the population by 2% annually.
Save the Kiwi operations manager Tineke Joustra said she was very pleased with this year’s translocation, saying “it has been a phenomenal year”.
“We had quite a lot of firsts. For example, it was the first time that kiwi were transported by plane, it was the first time that we were able to gift kiwi back to Taranaki, and for the first time, Ngāti Koroki Kahukura hosted a training event for mana whenua.
“And we doubled the number of kiwi translocated - it was the first time ever that we had this many translocations in New Zealand in one season - which is great news for the recovery of kiwi.”
Another first was the kiwi processing headquarters that was set up in an unused classroom at Pukeatua School.
Joustra said the school “slotted” the translocation into the curriculum to help grow the next generation of “kaitiaki for kiwi”.
In Save the Kiwi’s end of season report, Pukeatua School principal Dene Franklin said it had been an incredible experience for him, the staff and students.
“It’s so special having kiwi come off Maungatautari and having the kids being able to see something that hundreds and thousands of New Zealanders have not seen so close before.
“We have had some of our super reluctant junior writers writing whole pages and filling up their whole planning sheets with the information and knowledge of kiwi learnt from the experiences Save the Kiwi provided.”
Joustra said her highlight had been coming to Ngāti Korokī Kahukura’s “training wānanga”.
At the wānanga, all iwi involved discussed tikanga and appropriate ways of transferring kiwi between spaces, how to work more efficiently alongside each other, and how to sustain this kaupapa long into the future.
A team of volunteers from gifting and receiving sites were also involved in the hands-on kiwi transfer where they worked alongside the kiwi handling teams and learned how to handle a kiwi and participated in health checks.
“Just seeing people’s faces, listening to their stories and seeing the eagerness of people to grow. We had so many reach out already, asking ‘how can we come and help again’.”
Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari general manager Helen Hughes said she couldn’t be happier about how the translocation went this year and she was “incredibly proud” of the team.
“My highlight was seeing the joy on people’s faces, seeing what joy being close to our national bird brings people.”
“The target is only a number - a nice to have - not a must. We are dealing with wildlife afterall and the welfare of the birds always comes first.”
History of kiwi at Maungatautari
Since the creation of the Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust and the Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari project in 2001, it was understood at that time that kiwi hadn’t been heard on the maunga for over 100 years.
Maungatautari has been a kōhanga site for kiwi chicks since 2005, when Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro gifted four kiwi to mana whenua Ngāti Koroki Kahukura.
In 2017, Save the Kiwi joined Ngāti Koroki Kahukura and Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in this kaupapa.
Since 2005, about 400 chicks have been released onto Maungatautari, more than 300 of these were released by Save the Kiwi. Of those, 200 hatched at the Gallagher Kiwi Burrow in Taupō.