The plan change applies to about 140ha of land in Rotokauri which could enable up to 2000 residential units. Photo / Supplied

About 140 hectares in the Hamilton suburb of Rotokauri are set to be rezoned to make space for more homes.

The Rotokauri North Private Plan Change was issued on March 11 following a hearing of submissions in October last year, however, all submitters who participated in the process have 30 working days to lodge an appeal to the decision.

The new changes will enable up to 2000 homes to be built as part of a new 137.6ha residential zone. Additionally, the change allows for about 1 hectare for the development of a Neighbourhood Centre, which could include small neighbourhood shops or cafes. The 1.2 hectares of native bush area will be retained.

The plan change also includes roading improvements at certain stages of development to cater for a safer road network and the provision for affordable housing to support first-home buyers.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate supports the change as Hamilton was a fast-growing city in need of housing.

"Hamilton is one of the fastest-growing cities in New Zealand and to support this growth we need more homes. But it's more than just houses. This is about building a well-connected, vibrant community that has the services and amenities which will allow people to thrive."

The plan change was originally proposed by Greenseed Consultants Ltd, which is part of Ma Development Enterprises Ltd (MADE). MADE and the Hamilton City Council have worked together since 2019 to enable housing in Rotokauri.

The council says the Rotokauri North Private Plan Change was a major milestone for the Rotokauri area and for the future of urban development in the north of the city.

The council will continue to work closely with MADE as it progresses Stage 1 of its Rotokauri North development through the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 process.

Southgate says: "Seeing Hamilton's first fast-tracked project taking shape is exciting. It will no doubt deliver a real boost in economic recovery for the city after some challenging years."