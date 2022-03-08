Earthworks for the first stage factory of the Sleepyhead Estate at Ohinewai. Photo / Mike Scott

The last box has been ticked for construction to start on the first stage of the $1.2 billion Sleepyhead manufacturing and housing project in North Waikato.

Waikato District Council says following discussions with all parties involved in resource consent appeals agreement has been reached.

"The provisions of the Ohinewai Rezoning and Development within the Proposed District Plan (PDP) can now be made operative," the district council says.

"The Environment Court has issued its determination that now resolves these appeals," the council says.

This approval will allow for the $1b Sleepyhead development to go ahead: with the expected creation of 2600 jobs for locals, as well as 1100 affordable homes.

Sleepyhead Estate project director David Gaze. Photo / Mike Scott

The news is welcomed by mayor Allan Sanson, following the initial green light approval from an independent commissioner panel in May last year.

Sanson has steered the process from the original Waikato District Council discussions with Ambury Properties Ltd, three and a half years ago. Both parties discussed the positives the Sleepyhead development could bring to the Ohinewai community.

"It was some time ago that Craig [Turner] and I had those original discussions, but we are confident that the development will bring affordable and quality housing to the area, Sanson says.

The Sleepyhead development will serve as a huge positive for multiple communities including nearby Huntly, as well as the entire Waikato region.

The development will support the council's vision of liveable, thriving and connected communities, and is expected to bring $8.5b revenue for the Waikato economy, supporting continued growth in the district.

The Auckland Turner family behind Australasia's biggest bed-maker, The Comfort Group, is to build the large manufacturing centre and up to 1100 new homes on 178ha at Ohinewai.

The company, whose brands include Sleepyhead, Sleepmaker and Dunlop Foams, has outgrown its manufacturing sites in Auckland and wants to provide homes for its staff who cannot afford Auckland house prices.

An artist's impression of the $1.2 billion Sleepyhead Estate development planned for Ohinewai. Image / Supplied

Director Craig Turner said last year that the aim was to start commissioning the foam plant in December and expected to be operational early in 2023.

Earthworks costing $12 million have been under way for some months now with contractors laying and compacting metal and rock on top of peat soil in a process called pre-loading, which will lower the factory site by 4m.

Project director David Gaze said the site will be left to compact until geotech experts say it's ready to start building on. The first construction will be of three buildings covering 7ha. It is hoped building can start in April or May.