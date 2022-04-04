Workmanship, precision of measuring and cutting, assembly and ability to work to a detailed plan will be tested against the clock. Photo / Supplied

Building apprentices from across Waikato will go hammer-to-hammer in Hamilton on Saturday putting their carpentry skills to the test.

Their challenge is to win the right to represent the region in the national final of the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge, sponsored by ITM.

The public is welcome to come and view the day-long action and support our local building talent as their proficiency in a raft of carpentry skills is tested, with a focus on attention to detail and time management.

Competing for the title of Waikato's NZCB Apprentice Challenge winner, the apprentices will be tasked with completing a challenging project over eight hours. Anticipation has been growing after the challenge saw a record number of entries across the country.

This year's challenge will see each apprentice build a park bench, the design plans for which are revealed one week ahead of the competition.

To decide the winner, a judging panel of building practitioners and industry educators will assess each apprentice's technical skills and technique, the quality of their workmanship, precision of measuring and cutting, assembly and ability to work to a detailed plan – all while working against the clock.

Each park bench must meet minimum safety standards, and competitors will be provided with durable, trade-quality timber and materials from ITM to complete the project.

The event will be held at Wintec Campus, 51 Akoranga Rd, Avalon, Hamilton, and is open to the public.

It begins at 8am and the best time to attend is from 3pm onwards, with Waikato's Apprentice Challenge 2022 winner being announced around 5pm.

The Waikato event is one of 20 regional NZCB Apprentice Challenges being held around the country on the day. These events are sponsored by ITM and held in conjunction with the Industry Training Association Building (ITAB) and Apprenticeship Scholarship Trust.

The winner of each regional event will go on to represent their region in the national NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM Final, held at the NZCB Annual Conference and Expo in Hamilton.