The Piarere roundabout opened to traffic today. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

Emergency road repairs will be carried out at the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 29 in Piarere tomorrow, November 28.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) said following recent poor weather the surface of the SH29 temporary approach of the roundabout has deteriorated, requiring urgent repairs.

The work will be carried out under stop/go on November 28, between 9am and 12pm. Motorists are asked to expect delays of about 10 minutes during this time.

The roundabout opened to traffic in September with two temporary approaches in place.

Meanwhile, NZTA said great progress was being made on the permanent approach roads, with the SH1, Tīrau and SH29 legs expected to open this summer.