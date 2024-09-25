“Once complete, the roundabout will improve efficiency, connectivity and safety on a high-volume traffic route, which is one of New Zealand’s most critical corridors. It will also connect with the future expressway between Cambridge and Piarere,” Wilton said.
Brown said great progress had been made on the construction of the 60m-wide roundabout since construction kicked off.
“SH1 and SH29 are strategically important to the upper North Island and this milestone will come as welcomed news for the more than 2500 heavy commercial vehicles and 25,000 cars that travel through this pinch point every day.”
He added that the Government was prioritising a four-lane upgrade of the SH1 Expressway from Cambridge to Piarere.