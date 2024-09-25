The Piarere roundabout, between Cambridge and Tirau, is taking shape. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

The Piarere roundabout at the SH1/SH29 intersection near Tīrau opened to traffic on Tuesday night.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said opening the roundabout for traffic was a “major milestone” for one of the Government’s Roads of Regional Significance.

The southbound lane at the SH1/29 intersection reopened to traffic at 8pm last night after being closed yesterday to construct a temporary tie-in road to the intersection.

Despite the milestone, the project is not yet complete. Construction of the $43.5 million roundabout got under way in January and is on track to be finished in mid-late 2025.

Once complete, it will have three approaches along with a fourth stub for the future expressway extension.