Piarere roundabout opens to traffic as work expected to continue until 2025

The Piarere roundabout, between Cambridge and Tirau, is taking shape. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

The Piarere roundabout at the SH1/SH29 intersection near Tīrau opened to traffic on Tuesday night.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said opening the roundabout for traffic was a “major milestone” for one of the Government’s Roads of Regional Significance.

The southbound lane at the SH1/29 intersection reopened to traffic at 8pm last night after being closed yesterday to construct a temporary tie-in road to the intersection.

Despite the milestone, the project is not yet complete. Construction of the $43.5 million roundabout got under way in January and is on track to be finished in mid-late 2025.

Once complete, it will have three approaches along with a fourth stub for the future expressway extension.

There are currently two temporary approaches in action.

The new layout sees SH1 southbound traffic use the roundabout to turn onto the temporary road to carry on their journey south.

SH1 Tīrau traffic heading to SH29 will also use the temporary tie-in road, with a give-way rule in place, when turning right onto SH1 to the new roundabout and exiting at SH29.

SH1 Tīrau traffic heading north will enter a slip lane before merging with other northbound traffic before merging with other northbound traffic.

A temporary speed limit of 60km/h remains in place around the project site to protect road workers and ensure the safety of everyone travelling.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi Infrastructure Delivery regional manager Jo Wilton said the temporary “arrangement” was expected to remain in place until late 2024.

“Once complete, the roundabout will improve efficiency, connectivity and safety on a high-volume traffic route, which is one of New Zealand’s most critical corridors. It will also connect with the future expressway between Cambridge and Piarere,” Wilton said.

Traffic is moving well through the new Piarere roundabout today. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi
Brown said great progress had been made on the construction of the 60m-wide roundabout since construction kicked off.

“SH1 and SH29 are strategically important to the upper North Island and this milestone will come as welcomed news for the more than 2500 heavy commercial vehicles and 25,000 cars that travel through this pinch point every day.”

He added that the Government was prioritising a four-lane upgrade of the SH1 Expressway from Cambridge to Piarere.

