The Piarere roundabout, between Cambridge and Tirau, is taking shape. Photo / New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi

The Piarere roundabout at the intersection of state highways 1 and 29 will be operational by the end of September, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi says.

NZTA regional manager of infrastructure delivery Jo Wilton said the project would not be finished by the end of September but there would be two temporary approaches in action.

A SH1 southbound lane closure was required beforehand, so a temporary tie-in to the intersection could be constructed.

That one-day closure will take place on September 24 from 7am, impacting Hamilton-to-Tīrau traffic.

Motorists will be required to detour via SH29, SH27, to SH1 adding about 12 minutes to travel times.