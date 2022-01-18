Education is at the heart of Equifest with 30 educators sharing their knowledge through clinics and demonstrations. Photo / Supplied

The equine industry will celebrate its own festival this summer as Equifest prepares to descend on Taupō at Waitangi weekend, February 4-6.

Attracting thousands of people, the event combines education, competition, shopping, and entertainment.

Held at the Dunstan Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre, Equifest will include a marketplace of more than 140 exhibitors, and feature 30 equine educators, along with competitions and demonstrations including jumping, western and dressage.

Equifest is the only national event of its type, said Equifest Director Ammie Hardie. For the rest of the year, the western riders mostly stick to themselves, and the jumpers and dressage sports run individual events.

"People are very passionate about their own disciplines; they have their own championships and points to gather," said Hardie. The beauty of Equifest is that it brings everyone together to celebrate the one thing they all have in common – their love of horses.

Equifest competitions are a spectacle of fast-paced action. Photo / Supplied

Coming from all walks of life, equestrian enthusiasts of all riding levels, ages and disciplines will benefit from the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experiences that Equifest offers.

"Equifest is about gaining new knowledge, trying a different discipline, and most importantly getting together again with friends and family – something we haven't been able to do very much lately," said Hardie.

Hardie said while the postponement of the event from October last year meant several educators were unable to participate, she has been humbled by the outpouring of support from the public.

Equifest would also provide a boost for the Taupō tourism and hospitality businesses feeling the effects of many large-scale events that had been postponed because of Covid, she said.

Deputy Mayor Christine Rankin said Taupō was looking forward to welcoming Equifest and its visitors to the district. "We're thrilled to have the National Equestrian Centre in Taupō offering a world-class facility for many different equestrian disciplines and pursuits.

"Once visitors have enjoyed celebrating and exploring all things equine, we hope you'll get the chance to dine out at some of our spectacular cafes and restaurants, explore our boutique shops, or enjoy a relaxing soak in the hot pools."

General admission tickets start at $30 for an adult and $20 for a child. All educational clinics, demonstrations, and sessions are included with the general admission ticket. Find out more at Equifest.co.nz.

The Details

What: Equifest Summer Special 2022, a festival of all things equine with competitions, education, and entertainment for a range of disciplines.

When: February 4-6.

Where: Dunstan Fiber Fresh National Equestrian Centre, Taupō.

Tickets and info: www.equifest.co.nz