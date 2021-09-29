Reflections of a Covid World is theme for annual Raglan art exhibition

Raglan artist Tony Kingstone talks to buyers of her artwork at the Preview Exhibition opening last year. Photo / Supplied

This week signals the start of the popular Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW), with the opening of the Preview Exhibition on October 1, revealing 84 artworks from the seaside town's top art talent.

The exhibition will run for three weeks ahead of RAW, which is planned for the three-day Labour Weekend from October 23 to 25.

Every year, thousands of visitors head to the sunny seaside town to get a taste of the creativity and artistic talent for which Raglan is known.

Armed with trail maps, visitors plan self-guided routes around the beautiful west coast town and its immediate surrounding areas, visiting artists in their unique studio spaces and buying art, some of which is internationally recognised and of a high standard.

The Old School Arts Centre gallery space, the hub for RAW, this week becomes "home" to several RAW showcase artworks, as well as the extremely popular 300x300s, which will be sold for $200 each, a fraction of their usual price, to raise funds for the not-for-profit event.

This year's exhibition theme is: And Then We Paused/Reflections of a Covid World; and interested parties have to be quick to secure pieces before they are snapped up.

Jane Galloway with a range of her new abstract style paintings. Photo / Supplied

"The theme was decided upon pre-Delta when New Zealand was largely Covid free after the first lockdown," says Nicky Brzeska, RAW co-ordinator.

"It's even more appropriate now with the current state of affairs, and we know it will resonate with a lot of people who are keen to get an artwork that illustrates this complex snapshot in time," she says.

This year's event is the biggest yet, at 42 artists, including 13 newcomers, and covers a really broad range of media: sculpture, painting, photography, metalwork, encaustic, printmaking, illustration, pottery, weaving, textile art and designer jewellery.

RAW is moving from strength to strength with the advertising and grants that are backing the popular arts festival, including a grant for the second year running from the highly respected Chartwell Trust.

This year, the team has developed a new Raglan Arts Guide booklet, launched a new website and bought professionally branded artist signage with the funding.

The Preview Exhibition will be open every day from October 1 (including weekends) from 10am to 2pm until October 25 at the Old School, 5 Stewart St, Raglan.

RAW will be held over Labour Weekend, October 23-25 - studios will be open 10am to 5pm.

The details

What: Raglan Arts Weekend (RAW)

When: Labour Weekend, October 23 to 25

Where: In and around the west coast town of Raglan, Preview Exhibition from October 1 at Old School Arts Centre.

More info: www.raglanartsweekend.nz