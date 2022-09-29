The Prince of Wales reacts to Gunner Powell's admission that his drill is still a bit rusty. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Matamata soldier Reagen Powell, a gunner with the New Zealand Defence Force, is not only the youngest in his regiment, but he was also the youngest member of the Defence Force's contingent to march in the Queen's funeral procession in the UK a week ago.

The 18-year-old was among 24 New Zealanders, 64 Canadians and 28 Australians marching in the main body of the Commonwealth Contingent in the Queen's funeral procession down The Mall in London.

"It was pretty amazing to be there," Powell says.

"Death is something that affects all of us at some point. But to see so many people feeling that, all at the same time, was pretty sombre."

The New Zealanders were on the left side of the contingent group and those watching the broadcast again may spot Gunner Powell, 11th down, wearing NZ Army service dress and his "lemon squeezer" hat with a red band.

After farewelling the Queen at Wellington Arch, the contingent marched back to Wellington Barracks at St James's Park.

"On the way back, the crowd clapped us," Powell says.

He was also part of the firing party for the 96-round death salute for the Queen and the accession salute for His Majesty King Charles III in Wellington.

Powell says his deployment to England came out of the blue.

"I was expecting a normal day at work. I was in the shower when my mates found me and said 'Headquarters wants you'. I went to Regiment Headquarters and was told, get your stuff, you're going to England," he says.

Together with the rest of the Defence Force contingent, Powell arrived in London a week before the funeral and rehearsed marching for the procession at Pirbright Army Camp in Surrey.

Gunner Reagen Powell rehearses for the procession at Pirbright Camp in Surrey. Photo / NZ Defence Force

Powell says a highlight of the week was the visit of the Prince and Princess of Wales at Pirbright, to thank the Commonwealth contingents for coming so far. The New Zealand contingent returned the thanks by performing the Defence Force haka.

"It was to show respect to the Prince and Princess, and because the personnel were thinking about the Queen," Powell says.

"It's for the people of New Zealand, for anyone watching. It's for everyone.

"He [Prince William] asked me how my drill was. I said I was a bit rusty. He said the Queen would always notice the little things in drill."

Powell says he took that as a hint he'd better perfect it for the day.

The young gunner only joined the Army this year after leaving Matamata College. He says he was looking for a job that offered something out of the ordinary.

Powell found that niche serving as a Gunner with 161 Battery, 16th Field Regiment, based in Linton, Palmerston North. His Battery handles the light field guns that the 16th Field Regiment uses for Royal salutes in New Zealand.

He says: "I never thought I would come somewhere as far as this, and I'm very proud to be involved.

"My aunt and uncle, who raised me, know I'm representing New Zealand and are proud for me as well."