The Queen and the Duke meet the people in Cambridge in 1953. Photo / Cambridge Museum

Iconic pictures from the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will light up Cambridge's Town Hall for four nights from Friday.

Waipā District Council is putting on the light show, using various images including some from the Cambridge Museum collection.

Images will include photographs of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh on the front steps of the Cambridge Town Hall in 1954, the first visit to New Zealand by a reigning monarch. During that tour, the couple spent more than a month in New Zealand, visiting 46 towns or cities.

The Queen and Duke made their final visit to New Zealand in 2002 to mark the Queen's Golden (50th) Jubilee.

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said in their 1954 visit to Cambridge, the Queen and Duke received a formal civic welcome and dined in the town hall.

"It's a special place anyway and the 1954 visit makes it more special. Weather permitting, it will be a great opportunity to bring a picnic blanket and remember her reign from the Town Hall Plaza. We hope people enjoy it and take some time to remember all that she stood for."

The light show will begin on Friday and run from around 7.30pm until around 10 pm. It will be repeated from 7pm on Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights and will end one hour later on Monday, noting the Queen's funeral will be held that day.